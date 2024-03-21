Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A care home has charged a grieving family for 28 days of care - after their father's death. Wayside Nursing Home in New Road, Bromsgrove was asked to refund the man's family following a complaint that prompted an investigation in 2023.

Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said the company, Wayside Care Ltd which runs the care home, overcharged the family despite the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)'s guidelines stating providers should only charge families for up to three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the investigation, the care home was advised to refund the family for the extra days charged and the company to review its contract to ensure it is in line with CMA guidance, as well as issuing an apology. However, despite agreeing to the recommendations, it has still failed to comply with any of them.

The Ombudsman said it has issued an Adverse Findings Notice against the provider which puts on record their failure to comply and its findings will be shared with the care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for further action.

Wayside Wayside Nursing Home in New Road has been asked to apologise to the family and refund the man’s estate any money paid towards care costs from three days after his death.

Ms Amerdeep Somal, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said: "It is simply not good enough for providers to agree to comply with our recommendations and then fail to produce evidence they have done so. We check to confirm compliance when we find fault.