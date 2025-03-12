Cheltenham weather: Snow falls on course ahead of day two of horse racing festival

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

12th Mar 2025, 8:55am
There was a surprise early on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival - but it wasn’t an unfancied winner,

Instead it was that snow has been falling this morning on the racecourse. By 8.30am the snow had turned to sleet before gradually stopping with temperatures forecast to rise to 7C by the time racing begins at 1.20pm.

Prestbury Park will see the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 4pm, but there is also a clash between The New Lion and Final Demand in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle.

Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival yesterdayplaceholder image
Horses from Gordon Elliott's stables on the gallops on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival yesterday | PA

Today’s Met Office forecast for Cheltenham reads: “Sunny intervals and a chance of showers, these could become heavy and wintry, especially over the hills. Showers becoming more isolated later this afternoon with more in the way of sunshine. Brisk northerly winds in the west. Feeling chilly. Maximum temperature 9C.”

It does say there is wintry rain possible until 10am.

