Cloudy and sunny spells across the UK today, Monday, August 5th

London, with a high of 26 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South East today. The region is marked by a mix of cloudy skies over London, sunny conditions in Brighton, and partly cloudy weather in Portsmouth. Bristol and Plymouth are seeing some patchy rain, adding a damp note to the otherwise mild weather.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 25 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The area generally shows cloudy skies, with Nottingham experiencing partly cloudy conditions. Worcester and Wolverhampton are cooler, with overcast skies and some nearby rain affecting the overall ambiance of the region.

Leeds, with a high of 25 degrees, tops the temperature charts in the North and Northwest today. The region is largely under the influence of patchy rain, with Manchester, Liverpool, and Newcastle also affected. Sheffield, while sharing similar temperatures, remains cloudy, providing a slight respite from the rain.

Edinburgh, at 21 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today, though it faces moderate rain. Glasgow and Aberdeen, both cooler at 18 degrees, also encounter similar wet conditions. The persistent rain across the region sets a somber tone, impacting outdoor activities.

Dublin, with a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today, though it experiences patchy rain. Belfast, slightly cooler at 19 degrees, faces moderate rain. The weather across Ireland today is damp, affecting visibility and making outdoor conditions less favorable.

Cardiff, at 22 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today, though it is not spared from the patchy rain affecting the region. The weather is generally damp, which could influence outdoor activities and the overall mood across Wales.