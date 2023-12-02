Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major incident has been declared in Cumbria after heavy snowfall.

The county's police force says that a major operation has been launched with many reports of vehicles getting stuck in traffic in the South Lakes area around Bowness and Grizedale. Police say extensive efforts are being made by highways teams from Cumberland Council and Westmorland & Furness Council , who have been working through the night and all of today to clear priority routes so those impacted can be supported. And the public have been asked to only travel where absolutely necessary.

In Ambleside the parish centre has been opened as an emergency refuge.

Superintendent Andy Wilkinson. Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s roads. We are working at pace, to help clear roads so those currently affected can get moving. I would urge anybody considering travelling in Cumbria tonight, to only do so if necessary. The cold temperatures forecast will make road conditions even more difficult.”

An amber warning issued this this afternoon for snow covering large sections of south and west Cumbria remains until midnight. A yellow weather warning covering most of the county is also in place for snow and ice until midnight. An additional yellow weather warning is also in place from midnight until 11am tomorrow morning, covering most of the county. For the latest information on weather warnings, please visit: UK weather warnings (metoffice.gov.uk). The following roads are currently affected by the weather conditions.