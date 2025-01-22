Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘do not travel’ warning has been issued to travellers as Storm Éowyn, is set to batter parts of the country this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TransPennine Express (TPE) has advised customers not to travel on Friday, January 24, as the storm is expected to bring gale-force winds and severe disruptions across key routes. An amber weather warning is in place, with services likely to face delays, cancellations, and short notice changes.

The affected routes include:

Manchester/Liverpool to Glasgow/Edinburgh via Preston

York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh

Football fans returning from the Manchester United vs Rangers game on Thursday, (January 23) are also advised to avoid travel on Friday due to the disruptions. Customers are encouraged to postpone their journeys or defer their return travel until Saturday, January 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘do not travel’ warning has been issued to travellers as Storm Éowyn, is set to batter parts of the country this week. | Met Office

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues. We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions.

“However, due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes. We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind across parts of Scotland, including the south and central belt, as Storm Éowyn, the first named storm of 2025, approaches. Winds of up to 90mph are forecast from 6am to 9pm on Friday, accompanied by a yellow warning for wind covering the entire country and a yellow warning for snow in effect from 3am to noon.

The severe conditions are expected to disrupt road, rail, air, and ferry travel, causing longer journey times, bridge closures, and potential cancellations, alongside risks of fallen trees, building damage, and power outages.