TransPennine Express ‘do not travel’ warning as 90mph winds and severe disruptions loom with Storm Éowyn
TransPennine Express (TPE) has advised customers not to travel on Friday, January 24, as the storm is expected to bring gale-force winds and severe disruptions across key routes. An amber weather warning is in place, with services likely to face delays, cancellations, and short notice changes.
The affected routes include:
- Manchester/Liverpool to Glasgow/Edinburgh via Preston
- York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh
Football fans returning from the Manchester United vs Rangers game on Thursday, (January 23) are also advised to avoid travel on Friday due to the disruptions. Customers are encouraged to postpone their journeys or defer their return travel until Saturday, January 25.
Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues. We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions.
“However, due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes. We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind across parts of Scotland, including the south and central belt, as Storm Éowyn, the first named storm of 2025, approaches. Winds of up to 90mph are forecast from 6am to 9pm on Friday, accompanied by a yellow warning for wind covering the entire country and a yellow warning for snow in effect from 3am to noon.
The severe conditions are expected to disrupt road, rail, air, and ferry travel, causing longer journey times, bridge closures, and potential cancellations, alongside risks of fallen trees, building damage, and power outages.
