Draconid meteor showers are set to light up our sky from Friday - here’s how you can watch them.

Skygazers can catch a glimpse of a meteor shower from Friday as the Earth moves through a cloud of cometary dust. The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on Sunday evening after nightfall, taking place from Friday until Tuesday, the University of Warwick has said.

The shower originates from remnants of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner which orbits around the sun for six-and-a-half years.

Dr Minjae Kim, a research fellow from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “The Draconid meteor shower will be active from October 6th to 10th, with its peak occurring around October 8 and 9.

“During this period, the moon will be in its Last Quarter phase, providing favourable conditions for observation. The optimal viewing time for this meteor shower is in the evening, after nightfall, as the radiant point of the shower reaches its highest point in that constellation of the night sky at this time.

“To fully appreciate this celestial event, minimal light pollution is ideal. Find a location with an unobstructed horizon that offers a clear view of the stars on a dark, cloud-free night.”

She added: “The Draconid meteor shower is not directly related to the Draco constellation; they simply appear to emanate from a point within it.”

Finding a location with minimal light pollution is recommended to fully enjoy the celestial event. It takes place every year and is one of the two meteor showers to light up the skies in October.

A second meteor shower, the Orionids, will peak between midnight and dawn on the night of October 21-22, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich.

What will the weather be like in the UK?

Friday (October 6)

Outbreaks of rain affecting most of Scotland this evening and overnight, turning particularly heavy across central and western parts. Meanwhile, rain will die out across Northern Ireland, North Wales and northwest England. Otherwise, dry with clear spells and mist patches.

Saturday (October 7)

Some very heavy rain y will continue to affect Scotland tomorrow, although it should brighten up across the far north. Elsewhere it will be generally dry with some very warm sunshine.

Outlook for Sunday (October 8) to Tuesday (October 10)

