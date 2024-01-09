Dramatic drone footage has captured the first snow of 2024 in Worthing.
Schoolchildren had snowball fights on their way home and some made snow angels in Victoria Park.
Thicker snow in the afternoon on Monday, January 8, followed a morning flurry that settled but cleared quickly.
Snow in Worthing 2024
Snow in Worthing on the afternoon of January 8, 2024, following a morning spell of snow that cleared quickly Photo: Eddie Mitchell
