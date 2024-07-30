Driving experts share 5 hacks for keeping your car cool this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is on its way and with it so are several heatwaves. Motoring experts Swansway Motor Group have shared their top tips for keeping your car cool during the hot spells.

Open the windows and doors immediately

When our cars are parked in the blistering sunshine, without ventilation the cabins can reach high temperatures. Swansway advise when you get in to drive the vehicle, take your time, open the windows and doors immediately, and give the hot air time to disperse out of the vehicle, this will make driving a much more enjoyable and much less sweaty experience.

“The inside of a car can reach double the outside temperature within an hour, so it’s important to let some of the hot air out of the vehicle before you get in and start driving. Opening the doors and windows is the easiest and quickest way to do this.”

Point air con vents downwards and open windows to remove hot air.

Use the lower air vents

When you do turn the air con on, make sure you use the lower air vents. Hot air rises, by directing the cool air into the footwells, this will help to expel the hot air towards the top of the car and the open windows.

“This little trick is a great way to initially cool down your vehicle and help to expel the hot air, without the need for the aircon to remain on the entire journey.”

Keep the windows open

Once you start the engine and hit the road, and you’ve expelled all the hot air, keep the windows open. The airflow will help to circulate the cooler air around the cabin, but it’s also better for fuel efficiency until you’re traveling at speeds of 40mph, at this point, you should close the windows and switch to aircon.

“We want people to remain cool in their cars this summer but appreciate that the cost of fuel has an impact on people’s driving habits, by opening the windows when you get in the car and keeping them open until you reach 40mph, you will achieve better fuel efficiency whilst cooling down your vehicle.”

Use a windscreen sunshade

You could try preventative measures to keep your vehicle cool, such as using reflective windscreen covers to keep the cabin temperature down whilst it’s parked up.

“It might be worth considering how you can take simple but effective steps to stop your car from getting too hot in the first place. Windscreen covers are a great example of how thinking ahead can save you time and a potentially sweaty journey.

Keep your aircon well-maintained

One way to keep cool in the summer is to ensure your air conditioning is working as efficiently as it could be, one way of doing this is booking it for a professional air conditioning service before a heatwave hits.