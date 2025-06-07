Today is the Epsom Derby, one of the most prestigious flat horses races in the calendar.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner takes home £1.5m, and the race itself is a magnet for celebrities and royalty, always boasting a star-studded crowd - and a total of about 100,000 people watching on.

But Epsom Downs might be a touch wet today - here’s the forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rider crosses the finish line in the fourth race during Ladies Day at the 2025 Epsom Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse yesterday | Getty Images

Will it rain at the Epsom Derby? Hour-by-hour forecast

After some rain last night, this morning is set to be dry, but like all of England south of Birmingham, and most of south Wales, there is a thunderstorm warning from 9am to 6pm today.

However, the afternoon takes a turn for the worse.

Midday sees a 50 per cent chance of rain, 1pm sees a 70 per cent chance of rain, and from 2pm to 6pm, each hour is marked by the Met Office as having a 90 per cent chance of rain. The one bright(ish) spot is that the Met Office changes its symbol from a dark grey cloud to a white cloud with some sun from 5pm - but the threat of rain is very much still there.

Is the Epsom Derby 2025 live on TV?

This year’s Epsom Derby will be on ITV1 and STV. The live broadcast begins at 12.45pm and ends at 4.15pm, and includes the Derby itself and six other races throughout the day. You can also watch ITV’s coverage of the annual horse race event live online at ITVX and STV Player.

The Epsom Derby will be run at 3.30pm on Saturday, June 7 at Epsom Downs Racecourse.