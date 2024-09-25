Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian summer is on the horizon for the UK, with warm air expected to sweep across the country in the coming weeks before colder autumn weather begins.

The Met Office has indicated that a brief spell of warmth will arrive, offering a final chance to soak up the sun before the chill of autumn and winter moves in.

The upcoming warm front comes after a turbulent start to the week, with flash flooding affecting parts of the country. More than 100mm of rain fell over 48 hours, causing widespread travel disruption and property damage.

However, relief is in sight, as weather maps from WXCHARTS, based on Metdesk data, suggest that jet streams will bring warm air from the Caribbean. This warm front is expected to hit the UK on Sunday, October 6, with wind speeds reaching up to 130mph.

Although early mornings may start with single-digit temperatures, parts of the southeast could see highs in the late teens by the afternoon. Monday, October 7, may bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the low teens, while Tuesday, October 8, could see temperatures rise to the mid-teens, according to the projections.

Despite this brief period of warmth, the Met Office warns that more unsettled weather is on the way in October. Their forecast for September 28 to October 7 indicates a calm final weekend of September, but "cloud and patchy rain will probably quite quickly spread into the northwest, and is increasingly likely elsewhere by Sunday."

As October progresses, the first week will see a mix of calm spells and heavy rain, with a risk of strong winds. The Met Office predicts: "A more settled spell is possible, but less likely. Temperatures are likely to be near to or below normal throughout, and it is likely to be notably cold at the start of this period, before temperatures recover."

Looking further into October, from October 7 to October 21, the UK will experience a combination of wet and windy conditions, with some breaks of calmer, drier weather. "Temperatures will most likely be close to normal," according to the Met Office.

While some forecasters are speculating about the potential for an Indian summer, which is marked by unseasonably warm temperatures in October or November, the Met Office suggests there is still uncertainty. "It is looking probable that this period will be wetter than average for most of the UK, with low pressure systems and some heavy falls of rain."

Despite the chance for warmer weather in the south, colder outbreaks of polar air could affect the north, particularly in Scotland, according to the Met Office.