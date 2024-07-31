Exposed: The top five myths about working in high temperatures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer months now upon us, many outdoor workers in the UK face the harsh heat as temperatures reach peak levels for the year.

That’s why experts at bespoke material and handling equipment manufacturers, BlueTrolley have debunked five common myths around the subject of working in the summer heat, and most importantly, how workers can stay cool.

Myth 1: There's a Maximum Legal Temperature for Work

Contrary to popular belief, there is no legally mandated maximum temperature at which work must cease in the UK. However, employers have a duty of care to ensure the health and safety of their employees, which includes providing a comfortable working environment.

Myths about working in high temperatures exposed

This responsibility is enshrined in health and safety regulations, which stipulate that employers must take action to reduce the risks associated with working in extreme heat. Measures such as providing shade, ensuring regular breaks, and offering cool drinking water are all expected as standard from employers to

Myth 2: Staff Can Adapt Their Clothing Freely

While it might seem logical to wear lighter and more breathable clothing in the heat, the choice of work attire is often governed by safety regulations. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is crucial in the vast majority of manual labour jobs, and altering this equipment to stay cool can compromise safety.

Employers should provide PPE that is designed for hot weather, such as breathable fabrics and ventilated helmets, to ensure workers can stay both safe and cool. This would allow workers to carry out their daily tasks without sacrificing comfort during the hotter months.

Myth 3: Drinking Hot Drinks Cools You Down

The notion that drinking hot beverages can help cool the body in hot weather is a widespread myth. The theory suggests that hot drinks can induce sweating, which in turn cools the body as the sweat evaporates.

However, this effect is minimal and can actually lead to increased body temperature. Instead, drinking cool or room-temperature water regularly is more effective in staying hydrated without overheating.

Myth 4: It's Not Possible to Overhydrate

While staying hydrated is crucial in hot weather, it is indeed possible to drink too much water, leading to a condition known as hyponatremia. This occurs when the balance of salt and water in your body is disrupted.

To avoid this, drink water consistently throughout the day rather than drinking lots in one sitting, and consider beverages with electrolytes, especially if you’re sweating heavily. These drinks help replenish both fluids and essential minerals lost through sweat.

Myth 5: Tanning Isn’t Bad for Your Skin

A tan might be seen as a healthy glow, but it’s actually a sign of skin damage. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can cause short-term effects like sunburn and long-term effects such as premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer.

To protect your skin, always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, wear protective clothing, and take breaks in the shade whenever possible.