While the south of England basked in summer temperatures, Scotland has seen a deluge in the last 24 hours

Glasgow has seen some severe flooding after a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, as it's labelled a 'danger to life'.

An amber alert was put in place by the Met Office, covering Inverclyde, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, Argyll and Lochaber, parts of Stirling, Perthshire, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands until 6am on Sunday.

However, the alert has been extended until 2pm on Sunday for parts of Scotland.

The warning reads: “Another spell of heavy rain is expected to move east across northern Scotland during Sunday morning and clear during the afternoon.

“A further 20-30 mm of rain could fall fairly widely within the warning area with a few places seeing 40-50 mm, with much of this falling in a 6-9 hour period.”

ScotRail has warned of disruption today.

Pictures shared on X, formally known as Twitter, show the impact the floods are having on residents.

Customers should check the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels regularly for the latest information after warnings of disruption.

Justice Secretary and Minister for Resilience Angela Constance chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government's Resilience Committee (SGoRR), which was attended by First Minister Humza Yousaf following the severe rainfall.

Ms Constance said: "As the weather warnings outline, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in many parts of the country into Sunday and some areas will have a month's worth of rain over the course of the weekend.

"I would urge everyone across the country to heed the travel warnings being issued by Police Scotland and others - in particular, drivers in Argyll and Bute should avoid travel due to the significant disruption across the road network.

"We are aware that the initial, most severe impacts have been felt by people and businesses in Argyll and Bute, as well as other areas in the west and north of the country. Ministers are receiving regular updates on the situation from partners, including Sepa, the Met Office, and Police Scotland as it unfolds."

Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Scotland is experiencing a major rainfall event that is bringing prolonged, heavy rain throughout the day and well into Sunday. I want to be very clear that this is not a normal Autumn weekend for Scotland. We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life. There are widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding.”

1 . Flooding Flooding at The Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont left several people stranded and cars submerged. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Flooding This motorist in Stenhousemuir having car issues. Photo: Alan Murray

3 . Flooding Hallam Road in Stenhousemuir was closed due to flooding. Photo: Alan Murray