A fog warning has been issued for two areas of the UK this morning.

The yellow warning affects East Anglia and the eastern wide of the country including Lincolnshire, parts of Nottinghamshire and the eastern side of Yorkshire and it stretches up to Middlesbrough. There is also another smaller patch of fog that stretches from Stoke-on-Trent to Lancaster, and includes Manchester and Liverpool.

Both patches should lift by 10am.

The Met Office says: “Areas of fog will be dense in places, reducing visibility to less than 100m at times which may lead to some travel delays.”