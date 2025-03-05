Fog warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for south of England this morning
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for a large swathe of the south of England, including Doreset, south Wiltshire and south Hampshire, covering Bournemouth, Poole, Southampton, Portsmouth and Salisbury.
It said: “Patches of dense, locally freezing, fog have formed across the warning area, reducing visibility to less than 100m in places. This will make for some tricky driving conditions. Fog will clear through Wednesday morning.”
As well as slower driving times, bus and train services may be affected and there is a chance flights may be delayed. As of 6.30am, there were no delays showing for Southampton or Bournemouth airports.
The alert started at 2am and is due to end at 9am.
