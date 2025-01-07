Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are flood warnings and alerts across the country after the snow and heavy rain. As snow melts - and as water makes its way downstream in rivers - many areas have been warned to expect difficulties in the coming days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is one severe flood warning which translates to a danger to life - and that is on the River Soar at caravan parks at Barrow upon Soar in north Leicestershire - but weather warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of the UK after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, coastal parts of North Wales and Merseyside and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, until 10am today. The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding in Wigan | David Hurst

A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”. A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire on Monday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 40 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.

The River Arun near Pulborough in West Sussex

“We are keeping a really close watch on this as it develops because we know that there might potentially be more flooding, particularly in areas which may be affected by tidal waters,” a statement said.

It also said emergency services were on standby at Greatford, near Stamford, to monitor the West Glen River, which it said threatened to inundate 49 properties in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the Barrow upon Soar severe flood warning in Leicestershire, across England, there are also 200 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 300 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

Commuters suffered travel misery on Monday, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked. Firefighters in Leicestershire rescued 59 people, while the body of a man was recovered from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire. Police said the man has been formally identified, but efforts to trace his next of kin were ongoing, adding that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery.

At a Lincolnshire primary school, parents were told to stay away until the end of the day, with fire brigade vehicles ready to carry children through the flood waters.

Hundreds of schools were closed across the country, in areas including Lancashire, Yorkshire and north-east Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Commons, environment minister Emma Hardy told MPs flooding was “a personal priority” for her, adding that the Environment Agency was particularly concerned about Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.

Warning of further “localised” flooding to come over the next 24 to 36 hours, she pledged to overhaul the government’s approach to funding flood defences “to ensure the challenges facing businesses and rural and coastal communities are taken into account when delivering flood protection”.

These are the 200 areas in which there a flood warnings, which means that flooding is expected.

Alfriston on the Cuckmere River

Areas closest to Sankey Brook at Dallam

Balne Beck and Alverthorpe Beck at Brooks Bank around Wakefield Prison

Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse

Barlings Eau in Langworth

Bielby Beck at Bielby

Billingborough Ousemere Lode in parts of Billingborough and Horbling

Bourne Brook at Hints and Drayton Manor Park

Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham

Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

Ea Beck at South Elmsall

Etwall Brook at Etwall

Fittleworth on the Western River Rother

Fosterford Beck and Balne Beck at Wrenthorpe

Foston Beck from Sedgebrook to the A1

Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester

Hilton Brook at Sutton on the Hill and Uttoxeter Road Hilton

Holderness Drain and Leven Drain at Leven

Holderness Drain and Leven Drain in Leven village

Holderness Drain at Routh and Meaux

Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr

Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain

Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries

Isolated properties and villages near the Louth Canal from Austen Fen to Tetney Lock

Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from Hougham to Claypole

Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow

Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Little Venice Country Park and Marina

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area

Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood

Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch

Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice

Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain

Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys

Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas

Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme

Pulborough on the River Arun

Retford Beck at Retford

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Anker at Amington, Tamworth

River Anker at Grendon and Bradley Green

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone

River Anker at Polesworth

River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre

River Anker at Weddington

River Arrow at Eardisland

River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington

River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington

River Avon at Bretford

River Avon at Bubbenhall

River Avon at Evesham

River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne

River Avon at Harvington and Offenham

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Pershore and Wick

River Avon at Stanford on Avon

River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

River Avon at Warwick

River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area

Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood

Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch

Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice

Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain

Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys

Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas

Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme

Pulborough on the River Arun

Retford Beck at Retford

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Anker at Amington, Tamworth

River Anker at Grendon and Bradley Green

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone

River Anker at Polesworth

River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre

River Anker at Weddington

River Arrow at Eardisland

River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington

River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington

River Avon at Bretford

River Avon at Bubbenhall

River Avon at Evesham

River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne

River Avon at Harvington and Offenham

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Pershore and Wick

River Avon at Stanford on Avon

River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

River Avon at Warwick

River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

River Bain near Haltham and Kirkby on Bain

River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft

River Blythe at Blyth End

River Bollin and Agden Brook at Little Bollington

River Chater in Ketton

River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford

River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary

River Cole at Coleshill

River Dene at Walton

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Don at Fishlake

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Dove and Egginton Brook at Egginton

River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage

River Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury

River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm

River Dove at Marston on Dove

River East Glen in the East Glen Valley

River Exe at vulnerable riverside locations in Exeter, including Exeter Quay

River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths

River Frome at Bishops Frome

River Glen at Greatford

River Glen at Kates Bridge

River Ivel at Langford

River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch

River Maun at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone

River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding

River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby

River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna

River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Bushley

River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge

River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Hanley Castle, Rectory Road in Upton upon Severn and Saxons Lode

River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

River Severn at Tewkesbury

River Severn in South Worcester

River Soar at Aylestone

River Soar at Barrow upon Soar

River Soar at Braunstone

River Soar at Cossington Village

River Soar at Cotes and Loughborough Moors

River Soar at Frog Island and riverside areas of Leicester

River Soar at Leicester Abbey Meadows

River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills

River Soar at North Aylestone

River Soar at Quorn

River Soar at Rushey Mead

River Soar at Sileby

River Soar at Zouch Island

River Soar, Willow Brook and Melton Brook at Belgrave

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints

River Stour at Kidderminster

River Stour at Stourport

River Swift at Rugby

Rivers Wreake and Soar for riverside properties near Syston and Birstall

River Tame and Bourne Brook at Fazeley

River Tame at Comberford

River Teme at Bransford

River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

River Teme at Leigh

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Tham in Castle Bytham and Little Bytham

River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard

River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve

River Trent at Barrow upon Trent

River Trent at Castle Donington around Kings Mill

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane

River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries

River Trent at Girton

River Trent at Great Haywood Little Haywood and Colwich

River Trent at Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware

River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre

River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive

River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge

River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas

River Trent at Rugeley

River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock

River Trent at Swarkestone

River Trent at Willington around Repton Road

River Weaver at Acton Bridge and Weaverham

River Weaver at Nantwich, Lakeside View

River Weaver at Nantwich Riverside

River Weaver at Northwich Marina

River Weaver at Pickerings Bridge

River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge

River Welland in Market Deeping

River West Glen including Corby Glen and Creeton

River Wey at Elstead and Eashing

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

River Witham in Grantham

River Witham in Marston and Hougham

River Witham in North Witham

River Wreake at Asfordby

River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake

River Wreake at Melton Mowbray

River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe

River Wye from Hay to Hereford

River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye

River Wye in North Hereford

River Wye in South Hereford

Rolleston Brook and River Dove at Rolleston

Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey

Ruskington Beck in Ruskington

Saredon Brook at Standeford near Coven

Stainfield Beck in Stainfield

Swaton Eau in Swaton Village

Waithe Beck in Brigsley

Weaver Navigation at Winsford

Westlands Drain at Hedon

Wider area at risk around Croft

Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints

Wood Brook and River Soar at Loughborough to the north of Derby Road

These are the 300 areas with flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible

Alconbury Brook in Cambridgeshire

Bain catchment

Barbourne Brook

Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater

Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville

Bourne Brook (Tamworth)

Bow and Piddle Brook

Bristol Frome catchment

Brooks in the Wyre Forest

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Burton Trent

Bury Brook in Cambridgeshire

Chertsey Bourne

Christchurch Harbour

Climping Seafront

Colne Brook at Iver and Colnbrook

Combe Haven

Cranleigh Waters

Cuckmere River

Cut

Danes Stream

Ea Beck catchment

East and West Fens

Eastern Yar

East Somerset Rivers

Emm Brook and Queen's Brook

Exmoor Rivers

Ginge Brook

Groundwater flooding in Flamstead

Groundwater flooding in Hursley

Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom

Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford

Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area

Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover

Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne

Harpers Brook and Willow Brook

Hoe Stream

Holderness Drain

Humber tributaries

Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck

Kempsey Village

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers

Lincoln Watercourses

Little Avon catchment and the Vale of Berkeley

Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar

Louth Canal and Waithe Beck

Lower Arun

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Bristol Avon area

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower Exe area

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System

Lower River Aire catchment

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Cam in Cambridgeshire

Lower River Colne and Frays River

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Douglas

Lower River Loddon

Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford

Lower River Medway

Lower River Rother

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower River Stour

Lower River Tamar

Lower River Wey

Lower River Witham

Lower Stour and tributaries

Lower Tame

Lower Taw area

Lower Teme

Lower Tone and Parrett Moors

Lower Torridge area

Lymington River

Mansbridge and Riverside Park

Mid Bristol Avon area

Mid Devon Rivers

Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford

Middle Exe area

Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Middle Nene

Middle River Aire catchment

Middle River Don catchment

Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire

Middle River Medway

Middle River Mersey catchment including areas near Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston

Middle River Roding

Middle River Tamar

Middle Stour and tributaries

Middle Tame

Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston

Minor watercourses of the South Forty Foot Drain

North Dartmoor Rivers

North Holderness

Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck

Pickering Beck and Costa Beck catchments

Rase and Upper Ancholme

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough

River Adur East Branch

River Alt, Formby to Huyton

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Anker and River Sence

River Arrow and River Alne

River Arrow in Herefordshire

River Avon in Worcestershire

River Axe area

River Beult from Pluckley and Bethersden to Stilebridge

River Beult from Stilebridge to Hampstead Lock at Yalding

River Blackwater

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

River Blithe and River Swarbourn

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington

River Bourne and tributaries

River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford

River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford

River Chew catchment

River Churn and its tributaries

River Churnet and River Tean

River Cole

River Darent from Westerham to Dartford

River Dart area

River Dearne catchment

River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

River Dene in South East Warwickshire

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington

River Doe Lea catchment

River Dun

River Eau in Scotter

River Enborne and Foudry Brook

River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Foss

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Frome in Herefordshire

River Gowy catchment including areas around Frodsham

River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire

River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire from Brampton to Earith

River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Beds Borough and Cambridgeshire from Wyboston to Brampton

River Hull Central catchment

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Ise and Alledge Brook

River Ivel in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

River Kym in Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire

River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury

River Leadon catchment

River Leam and River Itchen

River Lee at Hertford

River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire

River Lox

River Lugg North of Leominster

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Mease

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney

River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Piddle and tributaries

River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip

River Rhee in Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

River Rye catchment

River Salwarpe

River Sankey catchment with St Helens and Warrington

Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook

River Seven catchment

River Severn in Gloucestershire

River Severn in Shropshire

River Severn in Worcestershire

Rivers Frome and Cam

Rivers in South Worcestershire

Rivers in the Forest of Dean

River Skerne

Rivers Otter and Sid, and Exmouth area

River Sow and River Penk

River Sowe, River Sherbourne, Canley Brook and Finham Brook

River Steeping

River Stort and Stansted Brook catchment

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

River Stour in South Warwickshire

River Stour in Worcestershire

River Teign area

River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook

River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade

River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock

River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area

River Thames at Thames Ditton Island

River Thames at Trowlock Island

River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries

River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave

River Thames for the Abingdon area

River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green

River Thames from Hampton and Thames Ditton to Teddington

River Thames from Hurley to Cookham

River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning

River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley

River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey

River Tone catchment

River Tove in Northamptonshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire

River Went catchment

River Whitewater and River Hart

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Worfe

River Wreake in Leicestershire

River Wye and The Hughenden Stream

River Wye in Derbyshire

River Wye in Gloucestershire

River Wye in Herefordshire

River Wylye and tributaries

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire

Rugeley Trent

Ryton Oldcotes catchment

Setting Dike catchment

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Somerset coast at Porlock Weir

Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries

South Devon Rivers

South East Holderness

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

Stoke Trent

Stone Trent

Tern and Perry catchments

The lower River Chelmer, including the River Ter and brooks around Sandon

The Mardyke to the River Thames at Purfleet-on-Thames

The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market

The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

The River Gipping, from downstream of Needham Market, to upstream of London Road Bridge, Ipswich

The Rivers Box and Brett

The Rivers Deben and Lark

The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain

The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham

The Rivers Wid and Can

The River Till

The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay

The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

The upper River Chelmer

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Stour area from Fordwich to Stonar Cut

Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir

Tillingbourne

Tributaries in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury

Tributaries in Gloucester

Tributaries in South Derbyshire

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade

Tyne and Wear coast

Upper Arun

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon area

Upper Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Upper Nene

Upper Ouse

Upper River Cam in Essex and Cambridgeshire

Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire

Upper River Hull catchment

Upper River Medway

Upper River Ouse

Upper River Stour

Upper River Tamar

Upper River Wey

Upper Roding

Upper Soar catchment

Upper Stour and tributaries

Upper Teme

Upper Torridge area

Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich

Welland tributaries

Welland Valley

Western Rother

West Somerset Streams

Whiston Brook catchment

Wider area of the South Forty Foot Drain

Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes

Wirral catchment with Heswall, Ellesmere Port, Bebington, Hoylake and Wallasey

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven