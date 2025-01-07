Flooding: Full list of flood warnings and alerts across the country as heavy rain and snow causes major problems
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is one severe flood warning which translates to a danger to life - and that is on the River Soar at caravan parks at Barrow upon Soar in north Leicestershire - but weather warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of the UK after severe flooding and snow caused travel disruption and school closures.
A yellow snow and ice warning is in place across most of south-west England and Wales, coastal parts of North Wales and Merseyside and parts of north-west England and the West Midlands, until 10am today. The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland until midday, and in Northern Ireland until 11am.
A critical incident has been declared by East Midlands Ambulance for the first time ever, with flooding partly responsible for the “level of escalation”. A major incident was declared by authorities in Lincolnshire on Monday night, with a warning that more flooding could occur on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Resilience Forum said 40 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts were in place across the county, with reports of 62 properties “internally flooded”.
“We are keeping a really close watch on this as it develops because we know that there might potentially be more flooding, particularly in areas which may be affected by tidal waters,” a statement said.
It also said emergency services were on standby at Greatford, near Stamford, to monitor the West Glen River, which it said threatened to inundate 49 properties in the area.
As well as the Barrow upon Soar severe flood warning in Leicestershire, across England, there are also 200 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 300 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
Commuters suffered travel misery on Monday, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked. Firefighters in Leicestershire rescued 59 people, while the body of a man was recovered from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire. Police said the man has been formally identified, but efforts to trace his next of kin were ongoing, adding that there are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery.
At a Lincolnshire primary school, parents were told to stay away until the end of the day, with fire brigade vehicles ready to carry children through the flood waters.
Hundreds of schools were closed across the country, in areas including Lancashire, Yorkshire and north-east Scotland.
In the Commons, environment minister Emma Hardy told MPs flooding was “a personal priority” for her, adding that the Environment Agency was particularly concerned about Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire.
Warning of further “localised” flooding to come over the next 24 to 36 hours, she pledged to overhaul the government’s approach to funding flood defences “to ensure the challenges facing businesses and rural and coastal communities are taken into account when delivering flood protection”.
These are the 200 areas in which there a flood warnings, which means that flooding is expected.
- Alfriston on the Cuckmere River
- Areas closest to Sankey Brook at Dallam
- Balne Beck and Alverthorpe Beck at Brooks Bank around Wakefield Prison
- Barcombe Mills on the River Ouse
- Barlings Eau in Langworth
- Bielby Beck at Bielby
- Billingborough Ousemere Lode in parts of Billingborough and Horbling
- Bourne Brook at Hints and Drayton Manor Park
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham
- Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Ea Beck at South Elmsall
- Etwall Brook at Etwall
- Fittleworth on the Western River Rother
- Fosterford Beck and Balne Beck at Wrenthorpe
- Foston Beck from Sedgebrook to the A1
- Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester
- Hilton Brook at Sutton on the Hill and Uttoxeter Road Hilton
- Holderness Drain and Leven Drain at Leven
- Holderness Drain and Leven Drain in Leven village
- Holderness Drain at Routh and Meaux
- Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr
- Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain
- Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries
- Isolated properties and villages near the Louth Canal from Austen Fen to Tetney Lock
- Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from Hougham to Claypole
- Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston
- Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg
- Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow
- Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- Little Venice Country Park and Marina
- Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother
- Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area
- Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
- Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice
- Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain
- Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys
- Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas
- Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme
- Pulborough on the River Arun
- Retford Beck at Retford
- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
- River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
- River Anker at Amington, Tamworth
- River Anker at Grendon and Bradley Green
- River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone
- River Anker at Polesworth
- River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre
- River Anker at Weddington
- River Arrow at Eardisland
- River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington
- River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington
- River Avon at Bretford
- River Avon at Bubbenhall
- River Avon at Evesham
- River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne
- River Avon at Harvington and Offenham
- River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds
- River Avon at Marston and Wolston
- River Avon at Pershore and Wick
- River Avon at Stanford on Avon
- River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
- River Avon at Warwick
- River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon
- River Avon at Wyre Piddle
- Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother
- Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area
- Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
- Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice
- Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain
- Poulton Drain in Covenham St Marys
- Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas
- Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme
- Pulborough on the River Arun
- Retford Beck at Retford
- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
- River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
- River Anker at Amington, Tamworth
- River Anker at Grendon and Bradley Green
- River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone
- River Anker at Polesworth
- River Anker at Tamworth Town Centre
- River Anker at Weddington
- River Arrow at Eardisland
- River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington
- River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington
- River Avon at Bretford
- River Avon at Bubbenhall
- River Avon at Evesham
- River Avon at Fladbury and Cropthorne
- River Avon at Harvington and Offenham
- River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds
- River Avon at Marston and Wolston
- River Avon at Pershore and Wick
- River Avon at Stanford on Avon
- River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
- River Avon at Warwick
- River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon
- River Avon at Wyre Piddle
- River Bain near Haltham and Kirkby on Bain
- River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft
- River Blythe at Blyth End
- River Bollin and Agden Brook at Little Bollington
- River Chater in Ketton
- River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford
- River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary
- River Cole at Coleshill
- River Dene at Walton
- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
- River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane
- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Don at Fishlake
- River Don at South Bramwith
- River Don at Stainforth
- River Dove and Egginton Brook at Egginton
- River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage
- River Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury
- River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm
- River Dove at Marston on Dove
- River East Glen in the East Glen Valley
- River Exe at vulnerable riverside locations in Exeter, including Exeter Quay
- River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths
- River Frome at Bishops Frome
- River Glen at Greatford
- River Glen at Kates Bridge
- River Ivel at Langford
- River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch
- River Maun at Haughton, Milton and West Drayton
- River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
- River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone
- River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding
- River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby
- River Sence from Temple Mill to Sheepy Magna
- River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Bushley
- River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
- River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Hanley Castle, Rectory Road in Upton upon Severn and Saxons Lode
- River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- River Severn at Tewkesbury
- River Severn in South Worcester
- River Soar at Aylestone
- River Soar at Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at Braunstone
- River Soar at Cossington Village
- River Soar at Cotes and Loughborough Moors
- River Soar at Frog Island and riverside areas of Leicester
- River Soar at Leicester Abbey Meadows
- River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills
- River Soar at North Aylestone
- River Soar at Quorn
- River Soar at Rushey Mead
- River Soar at Sileby
- River Soar at Zouch Island
- River Soar, Willow Brook and Melton Brook at Belgrave
- Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
- River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints
- River Stour at Kidderminster
- River Stour at Stourport
- River Swift at Rugby
- Rivers Wreake and Soar for riverside properties near Syston and Birstall
- River Tame and Bourne Brook at Fazeley
- River Tame at Comberford
- River Teme at Bransford
- River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas
- River Teme at Leigh
- River Teme at Stanford Bridge
- River Tham in Castle Bytham and Little Bytham
- River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard
- River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve
- River Trent at Barrow upon Trent
- River Trent at Castle Donington around Kings Mill
- River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
- River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane
- River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries
- River Trent at Girton
- River Trent at Great Haywood Little Haywood and Colwich
- River Trent at Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware
- River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre
- River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive
- River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge
- River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas
- River Trent at Rugeley
- River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock
- River Trent at Swarkestone
- River Trent at Willington around Repton Road
- River Weaver at Acton Bridge and Weaverham
- River Weaver at Nantwich, Lakeside View
- River Weaver at Nantwich Riverside
- River Weaver at Northwich Marina
- River Weaver at Pickerings Bridge
- River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge
- River Welland in Market Deeping
- River West Glen including Corby Glen and Creeton
- River Wey at Elstead and Eashing
- River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
- River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
- River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
- River Witham in Grantham
- River Witham in Marston and Hougham
- River Witham in North Witham
- River Wreake at Asfordby
- River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake
- River Wreake at Melton Mowbray
- River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe
- River Wye from Hay to Hereford
- River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye
- River Wye in North Hereford
- River Wye in South Hereford
- Rolleston Brook and River Dove at Rolleston
- Rothley Brook at Glenfield and Anstey
- Ruskington Beck in Ruskington
- Saredon Brook at Standeford near Coven
- Stainfield Beck in Stainfield
- Swaton Eau in Swaton Village
- Waithe Beck in Brigsley
- Weaver Navigation at Winsford
- Westlands Drain at Hedon
- Wider area at risk around Croft
- Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints
- Wood Brook and River Soar at Loughborough to the north of Derby Road
These are the 300 areas with flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible
- Alconbury Brook in Cambridgeshire
- Bain catchment
- Barbourne Brook
- Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater
- Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville
- Bourne Brook (Tamworth)
- Bow and Piddle Brook
- Bristol Frome catchment
- Brooks in the Wyre Forest
- Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
- Burton Trent
- Bury Brook in Cambridgeshire
- Chertsey Bourne
- Christchurch Harbour
- Climping Seafront
- Colne Brook at Iver and Colnbrook
- Combe Haven
- Cranleigh Waters
- Cuckmere River
- Cut
- Danes Stream
- Ea Beck catchment
- East and West Fens
- Eastern Yar
- East Somerset Rivers
- Emm Brook and Queen's Brook
- Exmoor Rivers
- Ginge Brook
- Groundwater flooding in Flamstead
- Groundwater flooding in Hursley
- Groundwater flooding in Kimpton and Lilley Bottom
- Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
- Groundwater flooding in the Great Shefford area
- Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment
- Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
- Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
- Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne
- Harpers Brook and Willow Brook
- Hoe Stream
- Holderness Drain
- Humber tributaries
- Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
- Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
- Kempsey Village
- Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
- Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers
- Lincoln Watercourses
- Little Avon catchment and the Vale of Berkeley
- Loughborough urban watercourses and local tributaries to the River Soar
- Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
- Lower Arun
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower Bristol Avon area
- Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
- Lower Dove
- Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
- Lower Exe area
- Lower Frome and tributaries
- Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System
- Lower River Aire catchment
- Lower River Ancholme
- Lower River Cam in Cambridgeshire
- Lower River Colne and Frays River
- Lower River Derwent
- Lower River Don catchment
- Lower River Douglas
- Lower River Loddon
- Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford
- Lower River Medway
- Lower River Rother
- Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
- Lower River Stour
- Lower River Tamar
- Lower River Wey
- Lower River Witham
- Lower Stour and tributaries
- Lower Tame
- Lower Taw area
- Lower Teme
- Lower Tone and Parrett Moors
- Lower Torridge area
- Lymington River
- Mansbridge and Riverside Park
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Mid Devon Rivers
- Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
- Middle Exe area
- Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Middle Nene
- Middle River Aire catchment
- Middle River Don catchment
- Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire
- Middle River Medway
- Middle River Mersey catchment including areas near Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston
- Middle River Roding
- Middle River Tamar
- Middle Stour and tributaries
- Middle Tame
- Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston
- Minor watercourses of the South Forty Foot Drain
- North Dartmoor Rivers
- North Holderness
- Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall Beck
- Pickering Beck and Costa Beck catchments
- Rase and Upper Ancholme
- Rea Brook and Cound Brook
- Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough
- River Adur East Branch
- River Alt, Formby to Huyton
- River Amber in Derbyshire
- River Anker and River Sence
- River Arrow and River Alne
- River Arrow in Herefordshire
- River Avon in Worcestershire
- River Axe area
- River Beult from Pluckley and Bethersden to Stilebridge
- River Beult from Stilebridge to Hampstead Lock at Yalding
- River Blackwater
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Blithe and River Swarbourn
- River Blythe in Warwickshire
- River Bollin catchment, including Knutsford, Wilmslow, Macclesfield and Bollington
- River Bourne and tributaries
- River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford
- River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford
- River Chew catchment
- River Churn and its tributaries
- River Churnet and River Tean
- River Cole
- River Darent from Westerham to Dartford
- River Dart area
- River Dearne catchment
- River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
- River Dene in South East Warwickshire
- River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire
- River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
- River Doe Lea catchment
- River Dun
- River Eau in Scotter
- River Enborne and Foudry Brook
- River Erewash in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
- River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
- River Foss
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Frome in Herefordshire
- River Gowy catchment including areas around Frodsham
- River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire
- River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire from Brampton to Earith
- River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Beds Borough and Cambridgeshire from Wyboston to Brampton
- River Hull Central catchment
- River Idle in Nottinghamshire
- River Ise and Alledge Brook
- River Ivel in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
- River Kym in Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire
- River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury
- River Leadon catchment
- River Leam and River Itchen
- River Lee at Hertford
- River Leen, Day Brook and Tottle Brook in Nottinghamshire
- River Lox
- River Lugg North of Leominster
- River Lugg south of Leominster
- River Maun in Nottinghamshire
- River Mease
- River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
- River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney
- River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes
- River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
- River Piddle and tributaries
- River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
- River Rhee in Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire
- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
- River Rye catchment
- River Salwarpe
- River Sankey catchment with St Helens and Warrington
- Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries
- Rivers Eden and Eden Brook
- River Seven catchment
- River Severn in Gloucestershire
- River Severn in Shropshire
- River Severn in Worcestershire
- Rivers Frome and Cam
- Rivers in South Worcestershire
- Rivers in the Forest of Dean
- River Skerne
- Rivers Otter and Sid, and Exmouth area
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Sowe, River Sherbourne, Canley Brook and Finham Brook
- River Steeping
- River Stort and Stansted Brook catchment
- River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire
- River Stour in South Warwickshire
- River Stour in Worcestershire
- River Teign area
- River Thame, Horsenden Stream and Chalgrove Brook
- River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade
- River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock
- River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area
- River Thames at Thames Ditton Island
- River Thames at Trowlock Island
- River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries
- River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
- River Thames for the Abingdon area
- River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green
- River Thames from Hampton and Thames Ditton to Teddington
- River Thames from Hurley to Cookham
- River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning
- River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley
- River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey
- River Tone catchment
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
- River Trent in Derbyshire
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire
- River Went catchment
- River Whitewater and River Hart
- River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
- River Worfe
- River Wreake in Leicestershire
- River Wye and The Hughenden Stream
- River Wye in Derbyshire
- River Wye in Gloucestershire
- River Wye in Herefordshire
- River Wylye and tributaries
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
- Rothley Brook, Quorn Brook and Sileby Brook in Leicestershire
- Rugeley Trent
- Ryton Oldcotes catchment
- Setting Dike catchment
- Severn Vyrnwy confluence
- Somerset coast at Porlock Weir
- Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries
- South Devon Rivers
- South East Holderness
- South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- South Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
- Stoke Trent
- Stone Trent
- Tern and Perry catchments
- The lower River Chelmer, including the River Ter and brooks around Sandon
- The Mardyke to the River Thames at Purfleet-on-Thames
- The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market
- The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester
- The River Gipping, from downstream of Needham Market, to upstream of London Road Bridge, Ipswich
- The Rivers Box and Brett
- The Rivers Deben and Lark
- The Rivers Pant, Blackwater and Brain
- The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham
- The Rivers Wid and Can
- The River Till
- The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay
- The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne
- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water
- The upper River Chelmer
- Tidal River Aire catchment
- Tidal River Stour area from Fordwich to Stonar Cut
- Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir
- Tillingbourne
- Tributaries in Cheltenham and Tewkesbury
- Tributaries in Gloucester
- Tributaries in South Derbyshire
- Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
- Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade
- Tyne and Wear coast
- Upper Arun
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Bristol Avon area
- Upper Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Upper Nene
- Upper Ouse
- Upper River Cam in Essex and Cambridgeshire
- Upper River Colne and Radlett Brook
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Upper River Hull catchment
- Upper River Medway
- Upper River Ouse
- Upper River Stour
- Upper River Tamar
- Upper River Wey
- Upper Roding
- Upper Soar catchment
- Upper Stour and tributaries
- Upper Teme
- Upper Torridge area
- Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich
- Welland tributaries
- Welland Valley
- Western Rother
- West Somerset Streams
- Whiston Brook catchment
- Wider area of the South Forty Foot Drain
- Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes
- Wirral catchment with Heswall, Ellesmere Port, Bebington, Hoylake and Wallasey
- Witham in North Kesteven
- Witham in South Kesteven
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.