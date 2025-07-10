Heaton Park weather forecast: Oasis fans brace three days of scorching temperatures as reunion concerts kick off
The Gallagher brothers begin their five-night homecoming stint in Manchester on Friday, July 11 - the only UK shows on their tour not held in stadiums. The weather is expected to be dry and sunny throughout the weekend, with Friday reaching highs of 29C, followed by 30C on Saturday and another 29C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
With more than 24 hours to go before gates open, diehard fans have already begun camping outside the Prestwich venue to secure prime spots at the front. Despite warnings from Manchester City Council and concert organisers for ticketless fans to stay away, thousands are still expected to gather around the 600-acre park to soak up the atmosphere.
The reunion marks Oasis's first Manchester performance since June 7, 2009, also at Heaton Park, which has since become home to the annual Parklife festival.
Concertgoers are being urged to come prepared for the heat, with suncream, water, and sun hats recommended, especially for those queueing early or standing for long periods during the shows.
The five shows, each expected to draw around 80,000 people, run from July 11 to July 20.
