Experts say summer heatwave temperatures in excess of 40C could become the norm for the UK due to climate change

The extreme tem led to chaos for the country’s infrastructure, with multiple fires, many rail delays and cancellations and widespread disruption to education recorded over the 48-hour period.

They also coincided with drought conditions that have since caused three water companies to announce hosepipe bans across Hampshire, Kent and Sussex in England, as well as in parts of South West Wales.

Could we expect to see further heatwaves this summer? (image: Getty Images)

So, is the UK in line for another heatwave in August - and what is the latest Met Office forecast predicting?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the UK weather forecast?

The UK has cooled down since record temperatures hit on 18 and 19 July.

Highs in the low-to-mid 20s have been recorded in most areas, although temperatures leapt to 29.5℃ in Cambridgeshire on 2 August.

Much of the rest of the UK has had dry, muggy conditions.

(graphic: Mark Hall)

As Friday (5 August) progresses, temperatures are expected to rise to 23℃ across the South East.

Showers and cloud cover elsewhere mean temperatures will remain in the late teens for most of England and Wales, while Northern Ireland and Scotland will see highs confined to the mid-teens.

Saturday (6 August)

Overnight into Saturday morning, a band of rain will sweep across much of Scotland before clearing as the day progresses.

Temperatures there will remain in the mid-teens throughout much of the day.

Another UK heatwave is expected in August 2022 (image: Getty Images)

Cloudy conditions are expected everywhere else, with the exception of the South West and South East of England, and western parts of Wales.

Highs of 23℃ are expected in London, Southampton and Peterborough.

Sunday (7 August)

From Sunday, hot weather begins to sweep in for the South West, South East and East Anglia.

The mercury could reach 25℃ in London and Brighton, with top temperatures of 23℃ in most over parts of southern England.

Wales could see highs of 21℃, while Scotland could get up to 20℃ in an area stretching from Fife to the southern Cairngorms.

Northern Ireland is expected to be slightly cooler, with predictions of 19℃ in Belfast.

Temperatures are set to climb across the UK from this weekend (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Monday (8 August) onwards

Monday looks set to get even hotter as London and the home counties are expected to bask in 25℃ to 26℃ heat.

Hot weather in the low 20s is expected in other parts of the UK.

In the current forecast, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to see highs of at least 27℃ across the South East and East Anglia.

Wales and other parts of England are likely to see slightly lower temperatures, but most of the UK is expected to hit at least 20℃.

When is the next heatwave?

At present, the Met Office says it does not see anything in its data that would suggest another heatwave matching the intensity of the one we had in July is on the way.

But the forecaster says it is “possible” the threshold for a heatwave will be met next week, as an area of high pressure is set to sweep in from the Atlantic.

This pressure system is different from the one which caused the July heatwave.

Last month’s extreme temperatures resulted from a ‘heat dome’ that moved northwards from North Africa before settling over southern Europe.

A ‘heat dome’ over South West Europe has led to major wildfires (image: AFP/Getty Images)

“We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more,” said Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington.

“Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.

“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month.”

The South East, central southern England and East Anglia all recorded their driest July on record (image: Getty Images)

Mr Willington added that northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see rain while southern areas bask in the expected warm conditions.

The Met Office is currently unsure what the peak temperatures could be next week.

It says the sun is less powerful in August compared to July as it sits lower in the sky and daylight hours are marginally shorter.

However, highs in the low-to-mid 30s are anticipated.

The other big unknown is how long this heatwave will continue for, with the Met Office forecasting it could last into the middle of the month.

The UK has recorded its highest ever temperature today amid a record heatwave (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Even if the heat does not match July’s record temperatures, the Met Office says extreme heat events are likely to become more frequent in future as a result of climate change.

The 40℃ temperatures seen this week are currently once in every 100 to 300 year events, but could become as common as once in every 15 year occurrences by 2100.

It comes as a major heatwave continues to scorch many parts of southern Europe.