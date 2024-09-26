Heavy rain expected across the UK today, Thursday, September 26th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy rain expected across the UK today

London, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest city in the region today. The area is under a blanket of heavy rain, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere. This weather is consistent across nearby cities, including Brighton, Portsmouth, and Bristol, all of which are also facing similar wet conditions.

Worcester, reaching a high of 16 degrees, leads the Midlands in temperature today. The region is enveloped in moderate rain, affecting visibility and dampening spirits. Cities like Birmingham and Wolverhampton are also experiencing similar weather, with temperatures slightly lower but equally dreary conditions.

Newcastle, with a high of 12 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest of England today. The entire region is shrouded in moderate to heavy rain, leading to a gloomy and wet day. Cities like Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool share similar chilly and damp conditions.

Glasgow, at 12 degrees, is today's warmest city in Scotland. The region is facing moderate rain, which is pervasive across Edinburgh and Aberdeen as well. This weather pattern is typical for the season, bringing widespread dampness and cooler temperatures throughout the area.

Dublin, with a high of 11 degrees, is the warmest spot in Ireland today. The city, along with Belfast, is enduring a day of heavy rain, leading to a damp and bleak atmosphere. This inclement weather is typical for the region, affecting both urban and rural areas alike.

Cardiff, marking a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest location in Wales today. The entire region is under heavy rain, creating a wet and cold environment. This weather is consistent across the area, impacting daily activities and contributing to a generally dreary day.