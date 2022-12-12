When deciding whether to close a school, indoor temperatures are more important than outside ones

Dozens of schools are entirely closed, some are anticipated to open later than usual, while others will switch to online learning. And as the cold snap looks set to stick around for a few more days , school closures could yet persist as the week wears on.

Advertisement

But how cold is too cold to open? Should you be sending your child out to school in the cold, if their place of learning has opted to remain open? Here is everything you need to know.

Why do schools close in the cold?

Advertisement

It’s worth bearing in mind that the decision to close a school due to cold weather typically has more to do with the temperature inside the building than it does with the outside temperature.

Schools are expected to be able to heat classrooms to an acceptable temperature, but that means that even if the outside temperatures seem unbearable, so long as classrooms and other indoor spaces are sufficiently heated, the school will likely remain open.

Advertisement

The most likely causes of a school closing in cold weather are a heating or plumbing issue, though of course if snowfall makes it hazardous for staff and pupils to travel to the school, the institution will likely close too.

Children enjoy a day off school with some sledging in February 2019 (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Typically, schools will send out a notice to parents via email, local radio or their social media accounts if they are going to be closed.

Alternatively, you can use the gov.uk school closures page , where you can enter the postcode of your child’s school to see if it is closed, or you can check the website of your local council.

Advertisement

How cold is too cold to open a school?

In workplace law, employers are required to supply clean, fresh air and maintain a ‘comfortable’ temperature in accordance with health and safety at work regulations. That being said, there is no definitive temperature number set out in law that dictates when it may be too cold or hot to work.

Advertisement

Advice does recommend a minimum temperature of 16 or 13ºC if employees are performing physical labour. The government says: “Schools must follow the same health and safety law for indoor temperature as other workplaces.”

There was actually a legally binding minimum temperature that schools had to meet in the past: 18ºC. However, this was scrapped with the School Premises (England) Regulations 2012, though the National Education Union (NEU) continues to view this as an adequate minimum temperature.

They add that the ideal minimum temperatures for spaces with lower or higher than average activity levels (such sick rooms or gyms respectively) are 21°C and 15°C. But again, these temperatures are not legal requirements.

Advertisement

How long will the cold snap last?

According to the Met Office , the forecast for Monday 12 December and the week currently looks like this:

Advertisement

Today:

Overnight sleet and snow will gradually ease in southeast England. Wintry showers in the north and east, persistent across the Northern Isles, but elsewhere mainly dry and fine. Some freezing fog may be slow to clear in places. Cold.

Tonight:

A few wintry showers continuing across the north and near some eastern coasts. Elsewhere dry with a hard frost once again with freezing fog likely becoming dense and widespread.

Advertisement

Tuesday:

Continuing cold, with frost and fog lingering in places. Otherwise fine, but further wintry showers near exposed coasts, later perhaps into the far southwest. Snow most persistent across northern Scotland.

Advertisement

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Staying cold, but often bright, though frost and fog overnight proving slow to clear in places. Increasing threat of outbreaks of rain or snow by the end of the week.

For more information, head to the Met Office’s website .

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for ice in eastern and south-east England until 11am on Tuesday (13 December).

Advertisement