Households in Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Pembrokeshire face water restrictions as a result of extreme UK weather, including the recent heatwave and drought conditions

The UK rarely has to introduce hosepipe bans, but water restrictions are officially on their way this week after the record-breaking July heatwave and drought conditions.

Record temperatures for England, Scotland and Wales on 18 and 19 July came against a backdrop of a summer in which there has been very little rain.

The UK has just recorded its driest July since 1935.

It has led Southern Water to introduce a hosepipe ban in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight from today (5 August).

South East Water is bringing restrictions in for households in Kent and Sussex from next Friday (12 August), and Welsh Water is introducing a ban for Pembrokeshire from 19 August.

So, what are hosepipe bans - and how can you check whether you’re going to get one in your area?

What is a hosepipe ban?

When water becomes scarcer than usual, water companies can restrict what we use water for.

They can tell when water is becoming scarce by monitoring reservoir or river levels.

In periods of prolonged drought these levels can drop away, forcing water companies to balance our water needs with those of the environment.

While water companies say the UK is highly unlikely to completely run out of water, they say they sometimes have to implement bans because it can take longer to treat water and move it through the system during prolonged summer dry spells - like the one we’re currently experiencing.

Hot weather can also lead to greater water consumption as people drink and shower more, fill up swimming pools or water their plants more regularly - all of which places further strain on the system.

For example, Yorkshire Water said it had to pump 200 million litres more water than usual when high temperatures were recorded on 11 July - the equivalent of the daily demand of Leeds.

Under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, water companies have legal powers to restrict how water is used.

Anyone ignoring these rules could be prosecuted in a criminal court and fined a maximum of £1,000 - although water companies say they prefer “education over enforcement”.

Southern Water has even urged its customers to report anyone not following the rules to its customer services team.

UK hosepipe bans are not common, but scientists warn hotter, drier summers could become more frequent due to climate change.

Before the Southern Water hosepipe ban was announced, the last set of water restrictions to have been imposed in the UK were during the summer-long heatwave of 2018.

Seven million households in the North West of England and Northern Ireland were forced to temporarily ditch their hosepipes.

Scotland very rarely has to introduce such restrictions.

Hosepipe bans have only been implemented in the country on two occasions over the last 50 years - during the summers of 1976 and 1995.

What restrictions does a hosepipe ban introduce?

Hosepipe bans can be brought in when water companies deem their area to be in a drought, i.e. a prolonged spell of dry weather that has affected water supplies for agriculture, the environment and human consumption.

Under these circumstances, you will be unable to use hosepipes or sprinklers to:

Water a garden (includes public parks, sports pitches and allotments)

Clean a motor vehicle

Fill or top up a pond or paddling pool (you also cannot fill up a paddling pool by any other means)

Clean windows, paths or patios

If the drought becomes ‘severe’, commercial premises can see their water usage restricted.

For example, they won’t be able to water any outdoor plants.

And if it gets to the stage where a public emergency is declared, households may have their water usage rationed to the extent that they have to fill up bottles at community hubs and only flush the loo a few times per day.

When is Southern Water hosepipe ban 2022?

Southern Water introduced a hosepipe ban for its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on Friday (5 August).

It says the restrictions are aimed at protecting habitats in the River Itchen and the River Test, which run through Winchester and Southampton respectively.

Dr Alison Hoyle, Southern Water's director of risk and compliance, said the move had been carefully considered by the water company but was deemed to be a “responsible step” in light of below average river flows.

Both rivers are 25% lower than they should be for the time of year, with Dr Hoyle saying the hosepipe ban would allow these levels to recover.

It’s the first hosepipe ban in the area since 2012.

Who is affected by South East Water hosepipe ban 2022?

South East Water announced its own restrictions on Wednesday (3 August).

From midnight on Friday 12 August, households in Kent and East Sussex will have a hosepipe ban introduced until further notice.

In a statement on its website, South East Water said it had been forced to take action after the South East had just 8% of the rainfall it typically gets in July, with dry conditions forecase to continue in August and September.

“This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK,” the statement said.

“The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.

“We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily.”

The company added that local water sources were “already stressed” and that it wanted to make sure it could maintain supplies for “essential use and to protect the environment”.

According to the Met Office, the South East and central southern England both recorded just 5mm of rain in July - the driest July for the regions since official records began in 1836.

Where will Welsh Water hosepipe ban hit?

Welsh Water became the third company to announce hosepipe restrictions.

Coming in from Friday 19 August, the ban covers Pembrokeshire and some adjoining parts of Carmarthenshire in South West Wales, including Pendine and Laugharne.

The not-for-profit company revealed it has already had to tanker in water from surrounding areas and has also had to increase the number of teams it has looking for leaks from pipes.

Are other UK hosepipe bans likely?

On 26 July, the Environment Agency convened the ‘National Drought Group’ to discuss water supplies - an indication in itself that further restrictions could be coming.

The group is made up of senior officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), water companies, the National Farmers’ Union, and several other countryside bodies.

According to a readout of the meeting, the group agreed to protect resources, and would bring in “ever-closer working” when it comes to monitoring and managing water supplies.

While the UK is not officially in a drought, most of England is categorised as being in a state of “prolonged dry weather” - the category below an official drought.

River flows, groundwater and reservoir levels are well below average in England for the time of year, with only the North West deemed to have an acceptable amount of water at present.

As a result, the Environment Agency said it had gone into the early stages of its drought plan with water companies.

These plans are publicly available to view on the public agency’s website, or via your local water supplier.

As well as the new restrictions in the Southern Water and South East Water areas, the Environment Agency has applied for a drought order in the Holme Styes reservoir in West Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Water has revealed its reservoirs were 62% full by mid-July - 18% below the average for the time of year.

Several other water companies, particularly those in the South of England, have already issued informal requests for people to limit their water usage.

During the heatwave, several warned customers that they could see low water pressure and changes to the taste of their water.

These issues were demand rather than supply-related, they said.

Water industry body Water UK has also called for people to make “small changes” to safeguard supplies.

It suggests measures like turning off the taps while you brush your teeth, using watering cans instead of garden hoses, and letting your lawn go brown.

“As we continue to see extremely high demand, we are urging everyone to carefully consider the amount they are using given the unprecedented conditions,” said Water UK director of policy Stuart Colville.

The trade body is running a ‘Water’s Worth Saving’ campaign that’s providing tips on how people can reduce their water usage.

How can you check if there’s a hosepipe ban?

You can see whether or not there’s a hosepipe ban in your area by checking with your water supplier.

You can see who provides your water by visiting the Water UK website’s postcode checker.