The UK is set for warmer temperatures this week which could reach the high 20Cs by Sunday

Sweltering hot weather is forecast for the UK this month, with temperatures tipped to hit 35C by mid-July.

Low pressure over the country has seen below-average temperatures in recent weeks, but warmer weather now looks set to arrive, particularly in the south.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Will there be a July heatwave?

From 5 July, temperatures will range from the mid-teens further north and reach highs of 21C in south-east England.

Over the weekend, the Met Office is predicting “an unsettled weekend of sunny spells and scattered showers, occasionally heavy, mainly in the north and west”.

The weather should be more settled from Monday (11 July), with rain being confined to north-westerly parts and temperatures may rise by one or two degrees.

The settled weather should remain until mid-July, although “occasional spells of more organised cloud and rain may continue to affect northern parts at times”, the Met Office says.

For the latter half of July, the outlook looks more promising. The Met Office explains: “The south is likely to see more settled conditions, while any unsettled weather will be confined mostly to the north, although may occasionally extend to the rest of the UK through the middle of July.

“The further we move through the period, the greater the chance of settled, dry and fine weather becoming more widespread. Temperatures are likely to trend near or above-average initially and may become widely warm towards the end of the month, especially across the south.”

By mid-July, a high-pressure system can be seen sitting over the UK, according to a weather map by WXCharts of Europe, which could possibly make temperatures hotter than some traditional holiday hotspots in Spain and Italy.

On 15 July temperatures could rise to 35C in central and southern England.

(Photo: Getty Images)

What have forecasters said?

BBC weather forecaster Susan Powell said that temperatures will slowly climb this week.

She said: “Despite there being rather a lot of sunshine across the UK to start the week temperatures have widely been a good couple of degrees below average for the time of year, high teens just about the low 20Cs.

“Through the week ahead though turning warmer for all of us eventually. Some of us, though, more than others. Here we are Tuesday with high pressure extending up towards the UK from the southwest.”

“Saturday into Sunday it looks like quite a wide swathe certainly of England should see temperatures in the high 20s”.

From 11 July, the mercury will continue to rise, according to Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook.

He said: “At the moment long-range computer models are suggesting an increased likelihood of very warm conditions during the last third of July,

“Temperatures in the UK reached 32.7℃ earlier this month and typically the hottest weather of the summer comes in July or August.

“In recent years periods of extreme heat have become more common in the UK. I wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures climbed to 35℃. To put a little context on that, the hottest day in the entire decade of the 1980s was 34.4℃.”

What is the UK forecast for the next 5 days?

The Met Office has issued the following forecast for the UK for the next five days:

Mostly fine in the south. Becomes wetter in the northwest.

Today (5 July):

A cloudy start for western and northern areas with some light rain, mainly north Wales northwards.

Cloud breaking up for many in the south by day but staying cloudy in the northwest. Best of the sunshine in the southeast.

Tonight:

Clear spells for south and southeast areas. Cloudier further north with some rain developing, mainly northern England northwards and particularly northwest Scotland were heavy and persistent. Becoming windier.

Wednesday:

Fine dry in central and southern parts and becoming warmer. Cloudier in the north with some rain, most persistent in the northwest. Breezy in the north.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Southern and often eastern areas are fine with sunny periods; becoming warm from Friday. Remaining cloudier and breezier in the northwest with rain at times. Southern regions are potentially very warm Saturday.

Will there be a water shortage?

The Environment Agency has warned of possible water shortages agead of the blistering weather.

A spokesman said: “People should use water wisely and follow advice from their suppliers. Further hot, dry weather could put pressure on some areas.