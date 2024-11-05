Many people are left frustrated with the lack of sunshine for the past few days, and there’s a reason behind it.

According to the Met Office, the dismal weather is due to a phenomenon called 'anticyclonic gloom,' which is as depressing as it sounds and results in persistent grey skies and misty conditions.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Met Office explained that anticyclonic gloom occurs when high-pressure systems trap a layer of moisture near the earth’s surface. This leads to an extended period of dull, cloudy weather, often accompanied by mist and fog.

Despite the absence of rain, many have taken to social media to describe the weather as “depressing” and “claustrophobic,” with one person saying: “The lack of wind and rain is great, but the heavy gloomy sky... is so depressing. It’s been the same for a full week.” Another wrote: “I call it nothing weather. It’s utterly depressing it better than windy and rainy conditions.”

Unfortunately, this gloomy trend is expected to continue, with the forecast predicting mostly cloudy skies across the north and south of the country. Temperatures will remain mild, averaging around 12C, but the grey skies show little sign of breaking in the days ahead.

Met Office forecast

Tuesday (November 5)

A mostly dry day for Tuesday but staying cloudy with the best of the brightness to the lee of high ground. Any drizzle will be confined to higher ground.

Outlook for Wednesday (November 6) to Friday (November 8)

High pressure close by will continue to bring a good deal of dry but often cloudy weather. Occasional drizzle, with some fog patches. Pleasant enough during short lived brighter spells.