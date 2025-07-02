Some welcome rain will be seen across the south of England today after several days of heatwave conditions.

While the north of England cooled off yesterday and Scotland saw some rain, yesterday still saw stifling hot conditions across the south and west.

But it appears that the heat has broken, with light rain and cooler temperatures in evidence in the south this morning.

The Met Office has said: “A mixed morning, with sunny spells and showery rain. The rain could be heavy in the east, with perhaps the odd thundery downpour. Tending to become drier and sunnier later in the afternoon and into the evening. Fresher for many.”

Sunset at Glastonbury Tor on Sunday | John Wickes / SWNS

Met Office forecaster Claire Nasir said: “[It] is less hot across central and southeastern areas of England where we saw heatwave conditions extend into Tuesday. The jet stream is covering most of the UK with fresher weather towards the northwest and hanging on to the heatwave across the near continent down towards Iberia as well as central parts of the Mediterranean.

“Through the next few days we will see some showers in the mix, in fact some showers this morning as well, but there will be some fine weather around particularly across central and southern parts of the country. Through Thursday this weather front here will bring an increasing chance of some showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland with some rain waiting in the wings across the northwest as we head through to Friday.

“All in all though, through this morning, brighter skies across western Scotland, a few showers, more clouds across eastern Scotland with some showery bits and pieces extending down towards eastern counties of England and even the north Midlands.”