A further yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place across southern parts of England

Yet another yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place across southern parts of England on Thursday (November 7), the Met Office said, bringing much wetter conditions for many parts of the UK amid freezing temperatures. According to the national weather service, the warning, which stretches from Stoke, to Nottingham, Southampton, Salisbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, and Exeter, is in place from midnight until 6pm tomorrow.

The forecasters said low-pressure areas will bring wet and windy weather, replacing the cold conditions that have caused frosts, snow, and ice in some areas. Meanwhile, the heaviest rain will be in western parts of the UK in the next few days, adding to the already saturated ground.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Neil Armstrong, said: “After a relatively calm day on Wednesday, wet and windy weather will move in from the west on Wednesday night. Low pressure will drive several days of unsettled conditions with heavy rainfall the main concern.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for rain across the UK, as much as 80mm of rain could fall in some areas of the west, particularly higher ground. Higher ground in eastern Scotland could even see up to 100mm of rain. Our warnings are likely to be updated so keep up to date with the Met Office forecast.

“The rain will be falling on already very wet ground and where there is still lying snow in the northwest of England and parts of Scotland, snow melt will exacerbate the risk of flooding. It is important to check for flood warnings in your area issued by your local environment agency.”

The Met Office said more rain is expected through Thursday due to a second low-pressure system and into Friday and Saturday morning where additional weather fronts will affect the UK. After the low pressure moves eastward, the southern half of the UK will experience a brief calm period on Saturday afternoon as higher pressure develops, but the northern half will still see showery rain.

Met Office UK 5-day forecast

Wednesday (December 6)

A cold and frosty start with patchy fog or freezing fog, slow to clear in places. Mostly dry with sunny spells, turning windier and cloudier from the west through the day with rain following later. Becoming milder in the southwest. Overnight, A band of locally heavy rain and associated strong winds with coastal gales, will move east and northeast overnight. Milder air will start to ebb northeast too.

Thursday (December 7)

Dull with pulses of rain, particularly heavy along south-facing hills and coasts. Becoming drier from the west during the afternoon. Widely windy with strong gusts and coastal gales. Noticeably milder.