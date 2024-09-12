The recent cold snap has sent temperatures tumbling across the UK - but could snow be on the cards soon?

The UK has woken up from its mild summer slumber as an arctic blast sent the mercury plummeting suddenly across the country. Temperatures are likely to be between 4C and 5C below the average for this time of the year.

With the cold snap in full force, blustery showers and hail has been seen in some areas, with the possibility of frost in some areas. Snow has already been spotted on the Scottish mountains, but it looks unlikely that anything heavier or more widespread will appear during this cold snap.

Clare Nasir, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Yesterday [September 10], (there were) severe gales across the north east of Scotland and some persistent rain, all courtesy of this area of low pressure. And this low, the position of it, continues to affect our weather through the next few days.”

There is good news for the end of the arctic blast, with temperatures to move more toward normal average into the weekend and next week. The latest Met Office forecast for Friday to Mondayu reads: “After a chilly start it will be a mostly dry day with plenty of sunny spells. Feeling a little warmer than previous days. Rain arriving in the northwest later.

“Dry for much of England and Wales through this period [Saturday to Monday], with sunny spells. Cloudier for Northern Ireland, Scotland and northwest England, with outbreaks of rain. Temperatures returning nearer to average.”

Temperature could stretch back up to 21C in the south next week, with meteorologist Tom Morgan telling The Guardian: “It will be much warmer and settled in the south, but it’s turning wet and windy for western Scotland. It’s much more typical September weather on the way into next week too.”