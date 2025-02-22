The Met Office has said rain accompanied by strong winds will make for very poor weather conditions today, especially on roads.

A Met Office weather map shows how strong winds and heavy rain will move across the UK on February 23.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 06:00 to 18:00 on February 23 for Central, Tayside and Fife, Derbyshire, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Orkney and Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England and Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber.

The wind warning reads: “Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland.

“Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads. Winds will then ease from southwest to northeast of the warning area through the afternoon and early evening.”

A yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland is in place from 03:00 to 15:00 on February 23.

A yellow warning for rain is in place from 07:00 to 15:00 on February 23 for Cumbria, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. For some parts of Cumbria a yellow rain warning is in place until 19:00 on February 23.

Yellow warnings for rain are in place for parts of Wales and South West England from 12:00 to 23:59 on February 23.

For parts of Wales, the warning reads: “A broad band of rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of heavy rain.

“The rain will set in around mid-morning and not clear until Sunday night. The rain will be heaviest over high ground, especially over south or southwest-facing hills.

“60-90mm of rain is likely in these wettest, most exposed locations with 30-50 mm expected widely across the warning area.”