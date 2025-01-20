Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK is set for a few days of grey and gloomy weather this week - but things will start to change on Thursday.

The Met Office has said Monday and Tuesday would be “fairly benign”, with many across the UK continuing to see cloud and spots of rain.

Parts of England and Wales will see breaks in the cloud but temperatures are forecast to be “a bit chilly” with an average of 8C or 9C.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly brighter before Wednesday sees the beginning of “more unsettled” conditions.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The middle of the week will see a mix of cloud, brightness and spots of rain. Overall, conditions are expected to become gradually more unsettled. But Thursday is where we will start to see a more significant change across the country. We’re expecting to see more rain accompanied by stronger winds. Temperatures will also be below par for what we usually see at this time of year.”

Friday’s forecast is expected to bring “more notable” wind and rain. The strongest winds will be towards the north west of the UK but overall it will be much windier than it has been over the last few days.

Mr Snell said: “Temperatures are expected to remain mostly average, though parts of the north could see small spells of snow. We’re just keeping an eye on things for now. But overall conditions are expected to gradually become more unsettled as the week goes on. The working week across the entirety of the UK will start like it’s been for the last few days. But by the end things will be very different.”