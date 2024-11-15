Met Office news: Yellow weather warning for snow issued for the weekend in Scotland and north of England
Up to 20cm of snow is possible on higher ground on Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance of up to 10cm of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive, the Met Office said.
The warning covers much of southern Scotland and north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, and parts of the north-west of England, including Lancashire and Cumbria, and is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.
A separate warning for snow and ice is in place in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.
