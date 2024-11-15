Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across parts of the UK next week.

Up to 20cm of snow is possible on higher ground on Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance of up to 10cm of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive, the Met Office said.

The warning covers much of southern Scotland and north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, and parts of the north-west of England, including Lancashire and Cumbria, and is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

A separate warning for snow and ice is in place in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.