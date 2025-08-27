Weather maps have shown when a huge rainstorm is due to hit the UK.

The high pressure that saw the country enjoy warm weather over the bank holiday weekend has been dislodged by the remnants of Hurricane Erin, which has travelled across the Atlantic to bring windy and wet weather - although with plenty of dry sunny patches in between showers.

A pedestrian shelters from the rain under an umbrella on the South Bank of the River Thames, with the Houses of Parliament seen behind | Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Today the Met Office says that “a band of heavy rain, locally thundery and with gusty winds, will move northeast across much of the UK, although tending to fragment into heavy showers across the south later”, and it says that there is likely to be a mixture of sunshine and showers behind it.

The rain moves east overnight, and again in its wake should leave dry and clear spells, with rain most likely in the west, including some heavy showers.

The weather map for 4pm on Saturday, August 30 | Met Office

The mixed weather continues into Thursday with sunshine and showers, and again some of the rain will be heavy and thundery.

So far the Met Office has said that the weekend outlook is “remaining unsettled with further spells of rain and showers”, but it has flagged a “potentially more persistent spell of wet and windy weather developing”.

The Met Office’s weather maps show that 4pm on Saturday afternoon is looking like the main time when a huge blanket of wet weather will move in from the west, covering most of the UK at about 4pm.