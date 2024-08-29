Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman

Historical figures will be remembered in fierce weather this coming autumn and winter.

The reason is that that several of the storm names for the 2024/25 season are from figures in meteorological history, the Met Office has revealed.

The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

James, Lewis and Mavis are all included in the new list in honour of figures from the Met Office’s 170-year history.

The forecaster said James is named after Group Captain James Stagg, who was the chief meteorologist responsible for advising General Dwight Eisenhower on the weather forecast for the D-Day landings.

Lewis is included because of Lewis Fry Richardson, who devised a theory to use maths and physics to make weather forecasts using computers. Mavis is named after Mavis Hinds, who worked on the earliest Met Office computers.

Along with Met Eireann in Ireland and KNMI, the Dutch weather service, meteorologists name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

Last week Storm Lilian, which brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales, became the 12th named storm of the 2023/24 season and the first time the letter L has been used for the name.

Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather for the Met Office, said: “This year, as we celebrate our 170th birthday, it’s great to be able to honour those who have had an impact on our long history of pioneering weather and climate science services.”

The full list for 2024/25 is: Ashley, Bert, Conall, Darragh, Eowyn, Floris, Gerben, Hugo, Izzy, James, Kayleigh, Lewis, Mavis, Naoise, Otje, Poppy, Rafi, Sayuri, Tilly, Vivienne and Wren.