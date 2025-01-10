Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has suggested that the cold weather will be with us for at least a couple more days.

Temperatures have dropped across the country with most areas seeing at least some snow in the last few days, and serious snowfall in the west country and the north. There have been universal cold temperatures, and these are likely to continue to fall over the coming days, with -20C possible in northern parts of the UK on Friday night.

Weather warnings for ice are in place across the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as large parts of the east of England, until 10am on Friday.

It’s thought that lower valleys in Scotland could have reached between -12C and -16C on last night.

Some schools are shut because of snow and ice

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “It’s going to be another cold couple of days, and recovering into the early part of next week. Anywhere across the UK is likely to see those temperatures dipping below freezing and likely to see quite severe frost and ice to form overnight tonight.”

Freezing fog is also forecast overnight across central and south-east England, and parts of Wales.

It “could be quite stubborn to clear” on Friday morning and may cling on in some areas throughout the day, Mr Eslick said, adding that parts where it lifts will be bright and sunny.

Devon and Cornwall could turn cloudy with some outbreaks of rain as a front moves towards the south-west, and Dartmoor and Exmoor are likely to see snow.

There is a chance of snow across northern Scotland and possibly the very north-east of England on Friday too.

Mr Eslick said: “Because that rain is falling on some pretty cold ground, it is likely to turn to icy conditions as well. So, we are telling people to take care if you are travelling around with these cold temperatures for tomorrow, but at least it’s quite settled and away from that freezing fog it will be nice, bright and sunny”.

Friday night is predicted to bring the lowest temperatures of the cold snap in parts of Scotland and northern England, with temperatures between -15C and -20C possible.

People view a former fishing boat on the shore of Loch Linnhe in front of Ben Nevis on January 08, 2025 in Corpach, Scotland | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Eslick said: “That’s probably the lowest limits that we’re … expecting, we probably don’t really expect many places to get close to -20C, but we could see one or two places that could just touch that mark overnight Friday into Saturday. Just because it’s, again, still conditions, it’s high pressure, not a lot of wind and under clear skies as well.

“Especially where there’s still snow on the ground across Scotland and northern England, that’s sort of a perfect scenario to see those temperatures just plummet from Friday night into Saturday morning as well.”

The weather will slowly warm as Monday nears.

Mr Eslick said: “Saturday is still going to be another cold one, unfortunately.”

However, clouds will come in from the west which should prevent temperatures dropping as quickly, he said.

The meteorologist added: “Sunday will still be a chilly one, but not as cold as what we’ve seen for today and for tomorrow.

“By Monday, we are expecting the temperatures to come back up to what we would expect for this time of year, which is around sort of 7C (or) 8C”.

Snow and winds have so far brought travel disruption, with rail lines forced to close.

Manchester Airport closed both its runways on Thursday morning “due to significant levels of snow” but they were later reopened.

Transport for Wales closed some rail lines in the country due to track damage following a period of “heavy wind, rain and snow”.

Hundreds of schools in Scotland and around 90 in Wales were shut on Thursday.

As icy conditions persist, motorists are being urged to stick to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted. Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday. Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 12, meaning a rise in deaths is likely, the agency said.