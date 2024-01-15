Met Office weather forecast: Snow and ice warnings extended to new areas as freezing temperatures continue
Snow and ice warnings have been extended to new areas until Thursday night
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been extended to new areas this week. The Met Office said a mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause disruption in northern England from midnight on Wednesday (January 17) until noon the same day.
Meanwhile, a warning for fairly widespread ice has been issued for southern Scotland during the same period. On Thursday (January 18), there are fresh warnings for snow showers across parts of west Wales and northwest England for the whole day.
The Met Office says "further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel" and "possible travel delays on roads standing some vehicles and passengers" including possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said in a forecast: "There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions."
The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a cold-health alert until at least Thursday. Dr Agostinho Sousa, of UKHSA, said: "The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections."
