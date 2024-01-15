Snow and ice warnings have been extended to new areas until Thursday night

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been extended to new areas this week. The Met Office said a mixture of sleet, snow and ice could cause disruption in northern England from midnight on Wednesday (January 17) until noon the same day.

Meanwhile, a warning for fairly widespread ice has been issued for southern Scotland during the same period. On Thursday (January 18), there are fresh warnings for snow showers across parts of west Wales and northwest England for the whole day.

The Met Office says "further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel" and "possible travel delays on roads standing some vehicles and passengers" including possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said in a forecast: "There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions."

