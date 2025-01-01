Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winter is coming - a three-day snow warning has been put in place for almost all of England over the weekend.

The Met Office has placed a yellow warning on the bulk of the country, excluding the south west, from midday on Saturday until 9am on Monday. The warning covers Wales and southern Scotland.

Although the forecast is not currently specific, the Met Office has said that there may be “heavy snow” which could cause disruption - and that rural communities could become cut off and schools could be closed.

The Met Office says there is a small chance of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected, while there could also be delays and cancellations to flights and trains.

Bad weather saw the cancellation of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations last night, and the first day of 2025 has started windy across most of the UK. There is currently a snow and ice warning for the Scottish Highlands, an ice warning for the rest of Scotland and the north of England, and a wind warning covering everywhere south of Manchester, as well as Wales.

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added.

It comes as strong winds and heavy rain have been battering the UK, with the threat of flooding and disruption to New Year’s Day travel.

A yellow wind warning is in force until 3pm on Wednesday for the majority of England and Wales, as winds of up to 60mph are forecast, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

The start of London’s New Year’s Day Parade was delayed by 30 minutes due to high winds being forecast, and inflatable cartoon characters were no longer going to be used, event spokesman Dan Kirkby said.

The north west and Wales have seen heavy rain for much of the morning on Wednesday, which comes after the Met Office said some parts of the North West saw almost a month’s worth of rain within 48 hours.

Honister Pass in Cumbria saw nearly 6in (150mm) of rain, while Rochdale in Greater Manchester had 3in (77mm).

And more than 120 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are in place for England, 11 for Wales and 21 for Scotland.

A snow and ice yellow warning is in place covering northern Scotland until 10am on Thursday, as rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions on New Year’s Day, the forecaster added. Meanwhile, a yellow ice warning has been issued from 4pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday, covering Northern Ireland, parts of North Wales, England and Scotland, which could also lead to difficult travel conditions.