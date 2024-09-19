Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The warm September week that we have just enjoyed is likely to make way for a thundery few days for many

While temperatures have reached well into the 20s this week - making a pleasant autumn after a notably wet summer - the fine weather will literally come crashing down today and tomorrow for people living in the south and west of England, and in Wales.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office as heavy showers are expected to hit.

The first warning is in place from midday on Friday until 8pm, and covers most of south-west England, the south coast as far east as about Brighton, the midlands and south Wales. Another warning issued by the forecaster for 1am on Saturday until 11.59pm extends the warning to north Wales and parts of the northwest of England.

“While many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places,” the Met Office said.