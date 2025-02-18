The UK is set to experience a mix of winter hazards and spring-like warmth this week, as Storm Coral brings below-normal temperatures to parts of Europe and the Middle East, while milder conditions gradually take over the UK.

The Met Office previously warned of cold conditions, sub-zero overnight temperatures, and hazardous winter weather at the start of the week. A yellow warning for snow and ice was also in place for Tuesday, affecting Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tony Wisson, said: “Milder but unsettled conditions are moving in from the Atlantic later this week. As the week goes on, we’re set to experience wetter conditions with showers and bands of rain moving in from the Atlantic. Western hills will see the highest rainfall totals, with 75-100mm possible here, building up from Wednesday to Friday.

"There will be brighter and sunnier spells in between bands of rain. With temperatures possibly as high as 16C on Thursday and Friday, it will feel much more spring-like than of late.”

While the UK braces for mixed weather, Storm Coral - named by the Greek National Meteorological Service - is set to spread cold air southeastward across parts of the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures will average 10-15C below normal, with spells of heavy rain, sleet, and snow.”

Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to bring milder temperatures, sunny spells, and showers, with gales affecting some coastal areas.