Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force from Wednesday

Several weather warnings have been issued as Storm Gerrit is set to batter many parts of the UK with strong winds of up to 60mph and heavy rains from Wednesday (December 27), potentially causing travel disruption and power cuts as well as flooding.

The storm, which is also expected to bring wintry hazards especially across northern Scotland, will also likely see up to 20cm of snow that may affect some of the highest routes, and combine with very strong winds to create "some difficult travel conditions". Meanwhile, a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate at a lower level.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK. Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many. Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas: only briefly for a few upland routes across the Pennines and southern Scotland overnight and early on Wednesday, but more widely to the north of the Central Lowlands later in the day."

The Met Office said Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds, rain and some upland snow.

5-day UK weather forecast

Tuesday (December 26)

Most areas enjoying a fine day with some decent amounts of sunshine. Wintry showers continue to affect the far north of Scotland and these will ease. Wind and rain arriving across the southwest later. Temperatures near average. Then a clear start to the night across the north and east but will turn windy with cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading to all but northern Scotland by dawn.

Wednesday (December 27)

Further outbreaks of rain spreading northwards, the rain falling as snow above 200 meters across Scotland. Clearer conditions with showers arriving from the south later. Windy, with coastal gales.