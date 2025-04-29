Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK could see the earliest 30°C day on record this week, as a mini heatwave continues to build across southern and central parts of the country, the Met Office has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are expected to climb gradually, with 26°C forecast for parts of southern and central England on Tuesday, followed by 27°C in London on Wednesday. The peak is expected on Thursday, when some areas could reach 30°C, potentially marking the earliest date the UK has ever hit that temperature threshold.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “It is not particularly unusual to see warm and sunny periods in April where temperatures reach the mid-20s. This has occurred as recently as 2018 and 2019, for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is more unusual to see temperatures reach the high-20s, and if we see 30C this week, it will be the earliest point in the year in which we have achieved that threshold.”

Met Office press officer Nicola Maxey added: “As high pressure continues to dominate the UK weather we will see the temperatures building day on day through the week with Thursday seeing the peak of the heat with 29C or even a chance we could see 30C. Friday temperatures will start to dip across much of the UK as the high pressure starts to pull away.”

The UK could see the earliest 30°C day on record this week, as a mini heatwave continues to build across southern and central parts of the country, the Met Office has said. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The Met Office says heatwave conditions could be met if temperatures remain at or above 25°C across three consecutive days, a threshold which varies slightly depending on region, rising to 28°C in London. If Thursday reaches the 30°C mark, it would beat the current record for the highest April temperature, which was 29.4°C recorded at Camden Square, London, in 1949.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about the frequency and intensity of heatwaves. Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “Heatwaves will become far more frequent and more intense as climate change takes hold. The UK also needs to go further and faster to cut its emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new climate action plan is due in October, and ministers must seize the enormous opportunities this will bring. As well as getting UK climate targets back on track, it will also cut bills, create new jobs, insulate our heat-leaking homes – and put the UK at the forefront of helping to fix our broken planet.”

Met Office weekend forecast

The very warm and sunny conditions will likely peak on Thursday, with increasing chances of heavy showers or thunderstorms on Friday. According to the Met Office outlook: “A very warm and sunny day on Thursday. An increased risk of some heavy showers or thunderstorms from Friday, otherwise dry and bright for most. Turning cooler by the weekend.”

Looking ahead into early May, the weather is expected to stay largely dry with sunny spells and only occasional showers, particularly in the north. Temperatures will remain near or slightly above average.