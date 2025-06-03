Met Office weather: Rain and wind across the UK today

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

Yesterday it was revealed that we had the warmest and sunniest spring on record this year - but today the weather is taking a turn for the chillier.

After a couple of days of sunshine, it is set to be a wet and windy day across much of the UK.

The weather picture for the UK at 7.45am on Tuesday

The Met Office says: “Cloud and rain will gradually move across England and Wales, eventually clearing the southeast later this afternoon. Sunny spells and blustery showers elsewhere. Windy, particularly in the north with coastal gales for northern Scotland. Cooler than recent days.”

Tonight forecasters say that blustery showers will continue across the north overnight, although it will be drier in the south with clear spells. Winds should ease overnight and it will be colder, with patchy grass frost in the north and west.

