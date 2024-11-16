Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have been warned to prepare for snow and ice on Sunday (November 17), as the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings.

The latest Met Office forecast states that during Sunday, showers will turn increasingly wintry through the day with hail, sleet and some snow. Forecasters say that little snow is likely to settle at low levels by day,however, but through the evening and overnight, 1 to 3cm may accumulate in some places, whilst 5 to 10cm is possible on high ground above 300 metres by Monday morning (November 18).

Meanwhile, as temperatures fall overnight tonight, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for snow and ice for northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday, which then remains in place until 11am on Monday. Met Office meterologist Alex Deakin, said there’s “nothing unusual” about that, but it’s the first time this season we’re going to have “potentially icy conditions”.

On Monday, the yellow weather warning shifts to southern Scotland and also comes down across northern England. This is in place from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday (November 19).

The Met Office states that spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning. The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to fall on high ground, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 300 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 400 metres.

There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this is very uncertain.As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.

Yellow warnings in place for snow and ice for parts of the UK from Sunday November 17. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard. As the cold air spreads south, wintry weather is possible more widely, and a snow and ice warning has already been issued for parts of Scotland and Northern England for early next week.

“Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

How long will the snow and ice last?

If it arrives, the snow could last until the end of the month. The ltwo week Met Office forecast for between Thursday (November 21) and Saturday (November 30) states that cold or very cold conditions are expected across most if not all parts of the UK early in this period.

In addition, wintry showers will affect northern parts of the country, in particular, as well as exposed coastal districts, but it may well be largely sunny inland. Overnight frost will be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.

There is an increasing chance through the weekend of November 23/24, and into the following week, that there will be what the Met Office call “organised areas” of rain, snow and strong winds affecting many areas. This will probably also be associated with milder temperatures, at least in the south. Later in the period, conditions remain uncertain, but it is most likely to remain mostly unsettled with further spells of rain and snow.

The good news, however, that according to the longer range Met Office forecast, there looks like a trend towards drier and more settled condition from Saturday November 30 to Saturday December 14.

However, the Met Office have warned there is a chance of more changeable weather patterns at times, which would see Atlantic weather systems periodically move across the country. These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.