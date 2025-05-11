The Met Office has warned the UK mini-heatwave is coming to an end in dramatic fashion with thunder and lightning storms to sweep the country.

Thunderstorms - as well as hail storms and lightning - are set to hit parts of the UK, bringing a hot spell to an end for many, the Met Office has warned. After enjoying temperatures of up to 26C in recent days, tonight could see heavy rainfall and storms batter parts of the country.

South Wales and the West Midlands are set to be worst hit, according to Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey, who said "heavy, short sharp" bursts of rain could be accompanied by hail and lightning.

However, before the downpours hit, people in many parts of the country can make the most of glorious sunshine, as temperatures soar to the mid 20s today (Sunday). Warm weather will sweep across the Midlands heading east, before up to a shocking 30mm of rain could fall in some parts.

Showers are also predicted for Northern Ireland and Scotland on Sunday and Monday, while thunderstorms are set to hit Cardiff at around 4pm on Sunday.

But the sun is set to return as next week progresses, with high pressure bringing dry conditions across the country, with temperatures ranging from low to mid 20s.

Hotspotswill include the south east and central areas, as well as the north, though areas to the west are expected to be cooler and wetter.

“From Saturday night, into Sunday morning, there is an increasing chance of rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms moving northwards across the southwest of the UK," said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris. "As we continue through Sunday and into Monday, this will extend to other western parts of Great Britain and into Northern Ireland too.

"On Monday itself, we could see some particularly vigorous thunderstorms developing, most likely in Wales and parts of southern England, whilst elsewhere during this whole period, dry, fine, and increasingly warm conditions are expected.

“Should these thunderstorms develop, especially on Monday, there is potential for 25-35mm of rain to fall in an hour or so which may lead to some localised surface water flooding. Hail, lightning, and isolated strong wind gusts would be additional hazards."