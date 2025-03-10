Met Office: Today's weather forecast - not as good as the weekend was
But it’s not time to pack away the big coats just yet as cold weather is making a comeback.
The Met Office says that today fog will clear across eastern areas this morning, while Scotland will see cloud and rain moving around throughout the day, with winds getting stronger. It will be largely dry and cloudy elsewhere, with a few scattered showers in parts of England and Wales.
Tonight it will be cloudy in the south with patchy rain, but clearer elsewhere, although the north will feel “wintry” in some places, and the central UK and the north will see a patchy frost with brisk winds.
Tomorrow the weather is expected to feel noticeably colder, with early cloud and rain clearing in the south. There will be sunny spells and showers, and these will feel wintry over the hills in Scotland and northern England.
And the long-range forecast is mixed. Next weekend is set to feel “cool”, the Met Office says, and then things start to get unsettled with wind and rain on the cards.