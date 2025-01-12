Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday night was extremely chilly for some - but the wintry snap may be coming to an end now.

The coldest recorded temperature on Saturday night into Sunday was -13.9C in Kinbrace in the Scottish Highlands, but dropping mercury was not exclusively a northern thing - Cavendish in Suffolk saw -7.8C and Hawarden Airport in Wales was -2.2C, the Met Office said. It didn’t reach the depths of -18.9C recorded on Friday night into Saturday morning in Scotland - the coldest UK January night since 2010.

But things are warming up - or at least heading towards the average for this time of year.

The south east is the coldest area, with temperatures due to reach 2C or 3C, while areas across the far west could see 6C to 9C. The rest of the country is likely to be between 5C and 7C, which Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said “generally on the chilly side”.

Sunrise at Upware, Cambridgeshire, on Friday. The cold snap is coming to an end, say forecasters | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

Milder air is set to arrive overnight on Sunday. By the end of the night temperatures in Northern Ireland and western Scotland could be between 9C and 10C, while most places will be between minus 1C and 3C, which is not as cold as recent nights, he added.

Next week is set to start with a north and south split with the temperatures and weather, with Northern Ireland and the northern half of the country cloudy with outbreaks patchy rain and between 9C and 12C, while the central and southern areas are drier and between 5C and 8C.

Tuesday will be similar, but potentially drier with temperatures between 11C to 12C in the north and 8C to 9C in the south.

Mr Dewhurst said: “(It will be) back to average temperatures generally for the time of year.”

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Tuesday.

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 14, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the agency said.