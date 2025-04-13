Met Office weather: Will it rain today? And where might there be snow?
Today was the day when the low pressure heading to the UK was supposed to take hold, with the chance of rain last night and into today.
But instead it is a bright start for many people this morning, with sun in the south and east of England, and a chilly but pleasant temperature. There’s also some sun in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said that the rain in evidence over the west of the UK would be heading east later today.
She said: Changeable conditions are very much in charge with low pressure across the UK over the next couple of days. But any showers we see across western areas gradually push their way eastwards as we go through the afternoon.
“We could even see some sleet and snow over the high ground of Scotland, mainly above 600 to 800 metres or so. And perhaps some hazy sunshine developing as well across western areas through the afternoon.”
It won’t be as warm as recent days but it won’t be cold - maybe 16 to 18 degrees in the sunshine in the south, although chillier in the north.
Tonight there will could be rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland and a new band of rain coming up from the south west into parts of southwest England, Wales, northern England too.
