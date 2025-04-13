Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland has seen wildfires this weekend - but the Met Office has said this morning that some areas may see SNOW today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today was the day when the low pressure heading to the UK was supposed to take hold, with the chance of rain last night and into today.

But instead it is a bright start for many people this morning, with sun in the south and east of England, and a chilly but pleasant temperature. There’s also some sun in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunrise at Glastonbury Tor on Friday (11 April) morning. "A misty paradise on the Somerset Levels," says photographer Michelle Cowbourne. | Michelle Cowbourne / SWNS

Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said that the rain in evidence over the west of the UK would be heading east later today.

She said: Changeable conditions are very much in charge with low pressure across the UK over the next couple of days. But any showers we see across western areas gradually push their way eastwards as we go through the afternoon.

“We could even see some sleet and snow over the high ground of Scotland, mainly above 600 to 800 metres or so. And perhaps some hazy sunshine developing as well across western areas through the afternoon.”

It won’t be as warm as recent days but it won’t be cold - maybe 16 to 18 degrees in the sunshine in the south, although chillier in the north.

Tonight there will could be rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland and a new band of rain coming up from the south west into parts of southwest England, Wales, northern England too.