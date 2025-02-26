A cold night has given way to a wet morning - and the rain may continue for many people today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says that today will see: “An unsettled start with locally heavy rain. Turning brighter with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon, heavy in the west and wintry over hills in the north. Thunder and hail possible. Temperatures around average but breezy.”

It forecasts that a band of cloud and patchy rain will move south overnight tonight, with initial showers easing.

And this will lead Thursday into being a better day than Wednesday, with clear spells developing from the west after midnight with lighter winds, where it will turn chilly later.