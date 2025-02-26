Met Office weather today: Band of rain to sweep UK
The Met Office says that today will see: “An unsettled start with locally heavy rain. Turning brighter with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon, heavy in the west and wintry over hills in the north. Thunder and hail possible. Temperatures around average but breezy.”
It forecasts that a band of cloud and patchy rain will move south overnight tonight, with initial showers easing.
And this will lead Thursday into being a better day than Wednesday, with clear spells developing from the west after midnight with lighter winds, where it will turn chilly later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.