The UK is bracing for strong winds and more heavy rain this weekend with possible flooding to homes and businesses and disruption to travel.

Many across the UK will be waking up to strong winds and heavy rain this weekend as the Met Office issues fresh weather warnings with risk of flooding and travel disruption. Yellow alerts for rain and wind have been issued for southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, and South West England while a separate wind alert covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England come into force at 9am on Saturday (December 9).

An area stretching from Sheffield to Carlisle is under a yellow rain warning between 8am on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, with the Met Office warning two separate bands of heavy rain are forecast to hit the region in the morning and evening. Areas with Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of up to 70mph, with parts of England experiencing wind speeds of between 45 and 55mph, according to a Met Office forecast. Wind speeds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon, before easing slowly from the west through the evening.

“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend," said Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon, warning that there will be possible flooding to homes and businesses while warnings are in place. A band of heavy wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, he added.

There are currently around 30 flood warnings in place and 155 flood alerts, which are less severe, for parts of England, according to the Environment Agency. Flood duty manager, Kate Marks, said: “Minor river flooding impacts are expected across parts of England until Tuesday following recent heavy rainfall and with further rain on Saturday.

"Minor surface water flooding is likely across parts of Somerset, Devon and Dorset on Saturday, with further minor impacts also possible elsewhere," she added. "We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The bad weather is likely to cause travel delays, with road, rail, air, ferry transport affected. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are also set to be impacted by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.