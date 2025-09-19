Whilst London is basking in glorious sunshine on Friday September 19, the UK is set for heavy rain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of us who are based in London and I am one of them, many of us have had to put away our woolly jumpers for one day and don a T-shirt instead. According to the Met Office, on Friday September 19, Londoners can expect “Plenty of afternoon sunshine expected as cloud tends to break up through the morning. Remaining dry and becoming warm, locally very warm. Brisk breeze in places at first but easing later. Maximum temperature 26 °C.”

As for Saturday September 20, the Met Office has said to expect “A dry morning with low cloud lifting to give some warm bright spells towards the east. Cloudier into the afternoon with scattered heavy showers possible. Light, variable winds increasing later. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the outlook for Sunday to Tuesday doesn’t look as promising and according to the Met Office, Sunday will be “early rain clearing to a few showers and a strong, cool northerly wind. Monday and Tuesday, mostly dry with bright spells and lighter winds. Rather cool with chilly nights.”

Whilst London is basking in glorious sunshine on Friday September 19, the UK is set for heavy rain. Photographs: Getty Images | Getty Images

When it comes to the weather in the rest of the UK, a yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place in the north-west of England this weekend.

When does the yellow weather warning start?

The yellow weather warning begins at 09:00 BST on Saturday, and continues through to 06:00 BST on Sunday.

What has the Met Office said?

Tom Crabtree, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, has said: "Through this period, 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-100mm, with much of this total falling in just a few hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Crabtree also added that "From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.”

Which areas of the UK are affected by the weather warning?

Areas that are affected by the weather warning include:

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

For those of you living in the West Midlands, Wales, north-east of England, along with parts of Yorkshire and Humber, south-west Scotland and the Lothian borders, the warning is also in place.