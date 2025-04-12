Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to wave goodbye to 10 days of sunshine as the high pressure which gave us some spring warmth is moving away.

The last week or so has felt like a perfect spring - with plants growing, blossom flowering and cold mornings soon being heated up as the sun rises.

But the low pressure is encroaching on the UK now, and the fine weather will head south as rain - which in fairness is long overdue - makes an appearance. The low pressure will bring cloud, rain and lower temperatures.

When will rain arrive?

Right now (11.30am) the UK is largely sunny, with some rain at the tip of Cornwall. That’s anticipated to move towards Devon and then up through Wales today.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The weekend will start dry for much of the UK, with the best of the sunshine in Scotland and northern and eastern England, where maximum temperatures of 23°C could be reached. The far southwest will see some showers during Saturday morning, then there will be a general increase in cloud from the south and west through the day. Saturday night could bring some heavier bursts of rain at times, most likely to southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“By Sunday, conditions will be fresher, with sunny spells and light to moderate winds. Showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest, where they could be heavy, bringing a risk of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Precipitation may be wintry over the highest ground, over 600 metres. Many eastern and southeastern areas are likely to stay dry and rather warm following clearance of early rain, whereas temperatures will be much cooler in the northwest of the UK.”

The Met Office predicts that the low pressure will stick around the UK for a few days, with rainy spells. It says there’s a chance that Tuesday to Thursday could see heavy rain and strong winds moving up from the south, but this is not yet certain.

Temperatures overall are most likely to be around average for the time of year, it says.