Moderate rain expected across the UK today, Friday, July 5th

In the South, Portsmouth and Bristol are both recording the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The region is under a blanket of moderate rain, affecting various cities uniformly. This consistent weather pattern is typical for the area during this season, bringing steady rainfall across the southern cities.

The Midlands is seeing the highest temperatures in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, both at 19 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain nearby, creating a damp and cool atmosphere. This weather is slightly disrupting daily activities but provides relief from any dry spells.

In the North, Sheffield reports the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The region is predominantly cloudy with some areas experiencing patchy rain. This weather pattern is typical for the area, influencing both outdoor activities and the mood of its residents.

Scotland sees Edinburgh with the highest temperature today at 16 degrees. The region is experiencing patchy rain, affecting various cities. This damp weather is typical for Scotland, often leading to lush landscapes but also requiring residents to frequently manage rain-related plans.

Ireland is observing the highest temperature in Dublin at 16 degrees amidst moderate rain. This weather is consistent across the region, with Belfast also experiencing patchy rain. The frequent rainfall contributes to the greenery Ireland is renowned for, though it may hinder some outdoor activities.