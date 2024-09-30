Moderate rain sweeps across the UK, cooling temperatures - Monday, September 30th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moderate rain sweeps across the UK, Monday, September 30th

Portsmouth is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 17 degrees. The area is under a blanket of moderate rain, affecting daily activities and travel. This weather is consistent across nearby cities including London, Brighton, and Bristol, all of which are also facing similar rainy conditions.

Lincoln leads with the highest temperature in the Midlands at 13 degrees today. The region is enveloped in heavy rain, particularly affecting Lincoln and Nottingham, while cities like Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton are experiencing moderate rainfall. This weather pattern is likely to impact outdoor activities and transportation.

Leeds and Sheffield are today's warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England, each recording a high of 12 degrees. The region is dominated by heavy rain, affecting visibility and dampening outdoor activities. Manchester and Liverpool are also grappling with similar inclement weather conditions.

Aberdeen is the warmest city in Scotland today with a temperature of 13 degrees. The region is seeing patchy rain which might cause intermittent disruptions throughout the day. Edinburgh and Glasgow are slightly cooler but share similar damp conditions, influencing the overall atmosphere across the region.

Dublin, with a high of 11 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, affecting the daily routine and outdoor plans. Belfast, although slightly cooler, faces moderate rain, adding to the overall wet conditions prevalent across Ireland.

Cardiff stands out as the warmest city in Wales today with a temperature reaching 15 degrees. The region is under moderate rain, which is likely to influence various outdoor activities and conditions. The persistent rain could impact travel and outdoor work, requiring adjustments in daily schedules.