Stargazers across the UK may have a rare opportunity to witness the northern lights this weekend, with auroral activity predicted to peak on Saturday night.

The Met Office has issued an alert for potential aurora visibility across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England, although cloud and rain could spoil the view.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Krista Hammond said: “There is the potential for a coronal mass ejection to arrive at Earth late on Friday or early on Saturday, which could lead to visible aurora for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.”

Further south, there is a chance that central England and other regions at similar latitudes may catch a glimpse of the aurora as well. Hammond added: “We recently observed an X9 solar flare – the largest of this solar cycle so far.

“The accompanying coronal mass ejection is likely to arrive at Earth overnight on Saturday into Sunday, meaning that enhanced auroral visibility is possible further south across central England and similar latitudes, though cloud and rain could hamper viewing potential for some.”

The best time to look for the aurora will be from 3pm on Saturday (October 5) to midnight on Sunday, (October 6), with Saturday night providing the greatest likelihood of a vibrant display. The auroral oval is currently at background levels, but activity is expected to increase significantly over the weekend.

However, the weather forecast paints a more unsettled picture for the UK over the coming days. After a relatively quiet and mild Friday, with high pressure bringing sunny spells to much of the country, conditions will deteriorate as we head into the weekend.

The forecasters said: “Turning unsettled again as we move through the weekend, then, ex-Hurricane Kirk likely reaching northwest Europe from midweek and potentially bringing disruptive weather for the UK.

Friday (October 4) will see sunny spells for many, though it will be cloudier in the far west with patchy rain, particularly over Northern Ireland and western Scotland. Saturday (October 5) promises another fine day for England and much of Wales, but unsettled weather in Northern Ireland and Scotland will gradually spread to all areas as low pressure moves in from the west.

Heavy rain is expected in Northern Ireland, southwestern England, and Wales by the evening, continuing into the night but easing as it moves eastward. By Sunday (October 6), another band of rain, which could be heavy at times, will spread eastwards, bringing a blustery day with sunny spells and heavy showers. Despite the wet conditions, temperatures will remain mild for the time of year, with highs around 18°C.

Meanwhile, Monday (October 7) and Tuesday (October 8) will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with the heaviest rainfall expected in the west, while eastern areas will be drier. The unsettled weather is expected to persist, with the potential for more disruptive rain and wind later in the week.